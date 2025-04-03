Anjali Anand is finding success in Bollywood now and is living a happy life; however, things were not as rosy in her childhood. Anjali Anand recalled a traumatic time from her childhood when her dance teacher dictated her life till she was 14 and also kissed her on her lip when she was only 8.

Anjali Anand, known for playing Ranveer Singh's sister in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and her most recent appearance in Dabba Cartel, is the daughter of former actor Dinesh Anand. Anjali Anand made her acting debut with the web series Untag in 2017 and worked in TV serials before she got her big Bollywood break.

Anjali Anand is finding success in Bollywood now and is living a happy life; however, things were not as rosy in her childhood. In a recent interview, Anjali Anand recalled a traumatic time from her childhood when her dance teacher dictated her life till she was 14 and also kissed her on her lip when she was just 8 years old. In an interview with Hauterrfly, Anjali Anand said, "I didn’t know what to do. I was eight, just after my dad passed. He told me, ‘I am your dad,’ and I believed him because I didn’t know any better. Then he started very slowly—he gave me a peck on my lips and said, ‘It is what dads do'."

Anjali Anand further shared that the dance teacher even checked and kept track of all the messages she was sending and receiving. "He wouldn’t let me keep my hair open. He wouldn’t let me wear girls’ clothes; he made me wear his old T-shirts so that I didn’t look appealing to others. When my sister got married and my dad’s best friend’s son came to the wedding, he had a crush on me and started talking to me. That’s when I thought, ‘This feels normal.’ I just felt stuck. He used to keep tabs on my itemised billing—he knew what messages I was sending. He caught me talking to this guy. He used to wait outside my school to pick me up. And everybody was like, ‘Why is he always there?’ But nobody even tried to see why."

Anjali Anand recalled how her dance teacher dominated her life for six long years before she was finally saved by her boyfriend when she was 14.

