Meet Randeep Hooda's girlfriend Lin Laishram, first Manipuri model to wear swimsuit on national television

Randeep Hooda is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Lin Laishram, in a private ceremony, in Mumbai.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is reportedly planning to tie the knot with his girlfriend, Lin Laishram, in a private ceremony in November this year. According to reports, the wedding is set to take place in Mumbai by the end of this month.

A post shared by Lin Laishram (@linlaishram)

Lin Laishram made a cameo appearance in the film Om Shanti Om. She gained recognition as the brand ambassador for the New York-based jewelry brand, Ozoru Jewelry. Lin also represented her state in the Miss North East pageant and secured the first runner-up position in the 2008 competition held in Shillong.

She further showcased her talents by participating in the reality TV show Kingfisher Calendar Girl, where her exotic appearance won her many hearts. Notably, she is the first Manipuri model to wear a swimsuit on national television which led to controversies in her hometown.

Lin Laishram was also seen in the 2014 National Award-winning movie Mary Kom. In the film directed by Omung Kumar, she portrayed the character of Bembem alongside Priyanka Chopra. In addition to her work in Mary Kom, Lin also acted in a short film directed by Kenny Basumatary. Furthermore, she appeared in the indie film Umrika, directed by Prashant Nair, where she played the role of a Nepali girl opposite Prateik Babbar.

Lin's versatility as an actress extended to the period romantic drama Rangoon, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan. In this film, she portrayed the character Mema, contributing to the overall ensemble of the movie. Lin Laishram's acting career includes a diverse range of roles in both mainstream and independent cinema.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

