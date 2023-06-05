Search icon
Meet Rambha: Superstar actress whose career ended after marriage, worked with Salman Khan, Govinda, her husband is….

Rambha left film industry at the peak of her career and got married to a Canada-based businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathan on April 8, 2010.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

Bollywood actress Rambha, who became the superstar of Indian film industry,  after working with megastar Salman Khan in Judwaa and Bandhan, has been away from glamour industry for a very long time now.

Rambha’s last film was a Malayalam film called Filmstar in 2011 and since then he has not worked in any film. Rambha left film industry at the peak of her career and got married to a Canada-based businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathan on April 8, 2010. Rambha then moved to Toronto after her wedding and is now a mother of three children- two daughters and one son.

Rambha, however, is quite active on Instagram and she keeps on sharing her photos and videos of herself on social media.

Rambha has acted in several Bollywood films, including Judwaa, Gharwali Baharwali, Bandhan, Krodh, Beti No 1, Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai, etc. She has also featured in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Bhojpuri, and English films.

Born on June 5, in Vijayawada, Rambha’s original name was Vijayalakshmi. When Rambha was in Class 7 she participated in her school’s Annual Day tournament as Goddess Ammavaru. Director Hariharan was also present during the event and he remained in touch with Rambha and then gave her an acting break in the Malayalam movie Sargam.

 

