Meet Ram Gopal Varma’s heroine who vanished from industry after 12 years, was later accused of abandoning her ill father; then...

Bollywood is a place of dreams, but also of heartbreak. For every star who makes it big, there are dozens who fade away despite talent and opportunity. One such story is that of Antara Mali — a promising actress who dazzled critics, worked with top directors, and was once considered the next Urmila Matondkar, yet disappeared from the spotlight far too soon.

Antara Mali, daughter of acclaimed photographer Jagdish Mali, entered the film industry in 1998 with Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge!. Though the film bombed, she caught the eye of director Ram Gopal Varma, who saw immense potential in her.

RGV cast her in multiple projects, including Prem Katha (Telugu), Mast (1999), Road (2002), Company (2002) where she played Ajay Devgn’s wife, and Darna Mana Hai (2003). Her most talked-about role came in Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon, a tribute to the iconic star, a performance loved by critics but ignored by audiences. Despite multiple chances and RGV’s full support, Antara never quite achieved the stardom expected of her.

An Unsuccessful Attempt at Direction

By 2005, Antara decided to take charge of her career and tried her hand at directing and leading the film Mr Ya Mrs. The comedy-drama failed to revive her fading career. After this, she stepped away from acting, only to return once more in Amol Palekar’s 2010 film ...And Once Again — which unfortunately flopped without a trace.

Following this, Antara left the film world for good.

Life Beyond the Camera

In 2009, Antara married Che Kurrien, editor of GQ India. The couple was later blessed with a daughter, but Antara chose to keep her personal life strictly private. She withdrew completely from the public eye, focusing instead on her family.

Controversy Over Her Father’s Final Days

Antara made headlines again in January 2013 — but not for her work. Actress Mink Brar claimed to have found Antara’s father, Jagdish Mali, in a semi-nude condition on the streets of Versova and accused Antara of abandoning him. The claim shocked many, sparking concern and criticism.

Antara, who was pregnant at the time, responded firmly. She stated her father was not mentally unstable but suffered occasional disorientation due to diabetes. She accused Mink of using the incident for publicity and clarified that her father was otherwise fine. Sadly, Jagdish Mali passed away a few months later on May 13, 2013.

Where Is Antara Mali Now?

Since 2010, Antara has stayed away from films, interviews, and public appearances. Her retreat from the industry remains one of Bollywood’s quietest goodbyes — the story of a gifted actress who once showed great promise, but ultimately chose a life away from fame.

She may not have become the next Urmila, but Antara Mali’s journey remains a haunting reminder of how unpredictable the world of cinema can be.