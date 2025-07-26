Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India issues advisory for Indians in Cambodia amid clash with Thailand

Ajay Devgn says 'you cannot be a star on day one' amid Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara success

Big blow to NASA, 3870 employees opt to mass resign under Donald Trump's workforce reduction plan due to...

This man becomes world's highest-earning billionaire in 2025, beats Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, Mukesh Ambani is at...

Meet man who built Rs 200,000,000 empire after two failed ventures, his business is..., net worth is Rs...

Meet Ram Gopal Varma’s heroine who vanished from industry after 12 years, was later accused of abandoning her ill father; then...

This Islamic country was once a Buddhist nation, now denies citizenship to non-muslims, PM Modi recently visited here, it is...

Produced by Jaya Bachchan, this 32-year-old Doordarshan show had 73 actors; entire cast was gifted Maruti cars after...

Meet man, founder of app under govt lens, also owns Rs 1000000000 business, he is..., his educational qualification is...

This place isn't dropping bombs or missiles from drones, it is releasing mosquitoes, reason will surprise you, it is...

Kargil War Diwas: What is Operation Safed Sagar? When India dominated Pakistan with its air power during Kargil War on May 26

'OMG! Taylor Swift engaged to Travis Kelce?': Viral photo leaves fans speculating

Big Boost for Ghaziabad: DMRC plans 4 metro corridors, Gokulpuri-Hindon Airport link proposed

Ekta Kapoor breaks her silence after government bans ALTT, 24 OTT apps for vulgar content: 'They had stepped down...'

Actress Ruchi Gujjar hits film producer, director with chappal at Mumbai theatre, files FIR: Watch viral video

PM Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG statement over release of hostages in Gaza, says Israel, US exploring 'alternative options' as 'Hamas is...'

Meet woman, who studied MBBS, later cracked UPSC with AIR..., became popular IAS officer for these reasons, shares similarities with IAS Tina Dabi, she is from...

Maharashtra monsoon: IMD issues red alert in six districts, traffic chaos in Mumbai amid heavy rain; school, colleges shut in...

Can a nuclear war trigger food shortages and global famine? New study raises serious concerns, claims...

Ahaan Panday turns Krish Kapoor to thank fans after Saiyaara breaks box office records: 'A week of...'

Big jackpot for Vladimir Putin's Russia, discovers 511 billion barrels of 'black gold' in..., has sparked major controversy due to...

Donald Trump blames Hamas for Gaza ceasefire collapse, urges Israel to 'finish the job'

Good news for travellers, THIS Indian neighbour extends free visa policy for 40 countries to boost tourism, including India, check full list here

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu hails India as ‘closest and most reliable partner’ during PM Modi's Maldives visit

'Timely and productive visit helped review and build India-Maldives cooperation': Foreign Secy Misri on PM Modi's Maldives visit

'Main Hindi me bolunga...': Akshay Kumar jokes as he walks the ramp past his bedtime, says 'aap sabhi logo ka...'

Russia launches Iranian satellite into orbit amid offers to mediate an end to Iran-Israel conflict, what's Putin's strategy?

Govt spent whopping Rs... on PM Modi's foreign visits during 2021-24, most money spent on...

Mumbai Airport, CSMT receive bomb threat calls; police launch probe, say...

WATCH: Donald Trump argues with Federal Reserve Chair on live TV over building renovation costs

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai Police opposes accused Mohammad Shariful Islam's bail plea, details inside

DNA TV Show: EC to launch nationwide voter list overhaul exercise, but what is its purpose?

Saiyaara box office collection day 8: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film continues steady run, inches towards Rs 200 crore in India, earns...

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Joe Root's record-breaking 150 puts England in command on dominant Day 3, lead India by 186 runs at stumps

This Indian man stole Rs 3.5 lakh worth of items from Singapore Airport, got caught after returning

Hari Hara Veera Mallu box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol film crashes in single digits, earns just Rs...

IND vs ENG: R Ashwin declares management's 'batting depth' theory flawed, makes explosive case for Kuldeep Yadav

Sukesh Chandrashekhar promises 2BHK flats worth Rs 1 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez fans in a lucky draw for...

Israel makes it mandatory for military officers to study Islam and learn Arabic due to...

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem showdown in Poland Diamond League uncertain as Pakistani javelin star....

This company bags Rs 2000 crore contract from Defence Ministry for...; not HAL, Mazagon Dock

Israel-Hamas War: US President Donald Trump's BIG statement after failed Gaza peace talks, says, 'Israel will have to finish...'

88-year-old retired IPS officer cleans Chandigarh streets daily, wins hearts online

PM Modi's BIG message to Maldives, says, 'Whether it's a disaster or...'

Meet Nilufa Yasmine, who topped UGC NET June exam, failed twice before scoring a perfect 100, she is from...

Joe Root surpasses Ricky Ponting to become 2nd highest run-scorer in Test history; trails Sachin Tendulkar by...

Jinnah wanted THIS Muslim man to be first Finance Minister of Pakistan, he refused, his son is on Forbes list of billionaires

65-year-old actor and his 37-year-old son have made their directorial debut in 2025, they are...., their first films are...

How Shweta Tiwari stays in shape at 44: 'Whenever I try to do yoga'

Good news for first-time employees, set to get Rs…; check eligibility and other details

'I was so scared': Woman credits ChatGPT for saving her mother’s life after doctors fail to diagnose

Bad news for Babar Azam, left out of T20Is for Pakistan's West Indies tour, star pacer returns

Team India star stuns cricket world, announces retirement from professional cricket at 32

After India-UK FTA, New Delhi to begin talks with THIS country, because...

Meet actress, who beat Gal Gadot at beauty pageant, faced harassment, left acting after making allegations against...

Bigg Boss 19: New season of Salman Khan show officially announced with new logo, fans say 'bas log acche le aana is baar'

AB De Villiers creates history, becomes oldest player in WCL history to achieve THIS feat

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's mother makes shocking allegations, says her son's death is suspicious, reveals she was forced to sign...

BIG tension for Pakistan as 'friend' China raises questions on..., Asim Munir says...

Air India sees another mid-air scare as Mumbai-bound flight returns to Jaipur minutes after takeoff due to...

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Namo Bharat train timings changed for July 27 due to...; to start at...

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar bailed Salman Khan out of jail in this high-profile case: 'How come noone knew...'

23-year-old Bengaluru man buys first home after starting as Rs 18,000 per month intern, here's how

'Should've been timed out': David Lloyd accuses Rishabh Pant of 'milking' injury, sparks controversy

PoK revolts against Pakistan, Army chief Asim Munir remains nonchalant, what next?

Meet woman, daughter of vegetable vendor who cracked UPSC, her mother mortgaged gold for her education, her AIR is…

Thailand-Cambodia Clash: BIG statement by Thailand amid ongoing conflict with Cambodia, says, 'US, China offered to...'

Indian Railways takes BIG step, successfully tests country's first-ever...; Ashwini Vaishnaw shares update, check details

J-K: Agniveer loses life, two soldiers injured in landmine blast near LoC in Poonch

Fact Check: Is Karun Nair retiring? Know truth behind viral photo of KL Rahul consoling batter

'Karisma Kapoor-Sunjay Kapur marriage was abrupt decision': Suneel Darshan claims she became 'trophy wife'

Karan Johar regrets making this remake, knew it would fail at the box office; it's not Agneepath: 'Should this film...'

Delhi-Noida Traffic Alert: Key flyover connecting two cities closed for 15 days due to...; check diversions, alternate routes

Apple releases iOS 26 public beta: How to install, new features and eligible iPhones

Viral Video: Little girl sings 'Dhun' from Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer 'Saiyaara', netizens say 'amazing voice', WATCH

'Mental sickness is real': Cape Town woman swims in thick sea foam, internet reacts with concern

Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal earns Rs 13499163600 profit from this country, not India, UK; net worth reaches Rs...

Zak Crawley hits back at Shubman Gill's time-wasting accusations, clarifies Lord's Test incident

Building the Future of Hardware: Engineering Tomorrow’s Systems Today

UPI Alert! New UPI rules to come in effect from..., know how it will affect GPay, PhonePe, Paytm users

Ed Sheeran thanks Arijit Singh for teaching him how to sing in Punjabi in special version of Sapphire: 'Love his voice, tone, flow, rhythm'

BJP may field son of THIS icon of Bihar for vice presidential election, to woo OBC in assembly election

War 2 trailer X review: 'Dull' Jr NTR, 'bacho wala VFX' leave netizens furious: Tauba-tauba saara mood kharab kar diya'

IND vs ENG: Mohammed Siraj loses cool, engages in war of words with Ben Duckett; video goes viral

Upset over mother's death, NEET aspirant, who scored 92 per cent in Class 10, kills self: 'Mother came in my dream...'

Meet woman, who cracked IIT with full-time job, secured impressive AIR of...; now works at Bill Gates' Microsoft as...

‘Shameful’: Foreigner cleans Indian waterfall spot, netizens slam local tourists

Like-for-like subs on the cards? Rishabh Pant's injury sparks major ICC rule review

Palashika Dixit: Actress, Model & Rising Star in Music Industry

Filatex approves ESOP to strengthen leadership at Texfil

Delhi govt orders audit as 32000 CCTV cameras fail, 15000 missing in national capital

India and Pakistan to be in same group of Asia Cup 2025? Know possible date, venue and more

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra makes BIG statement on free UPI transactions, says 'some cost...'

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's BIG statement after massive job cuts, says, 'These decisions are among...'

'Conspiracy to keep...': LoP Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over vacant posts in central universities

Thailand-Cambodia Clash: Dispute over Preah Vihear dates back to the 9th century, can it lead to war?

Good news for travellers, Gulf countries to roll out Europe's Schengen-style visa, will allow..., here's how to apply

Sarzameen X review: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan's film gets mixed reactions: 'Shakti-and-Mission Kashmir-met-at-a-bar'

War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film crossing Rs 1000 crore NOT 'guaranteed' because..., trade experts say...

'Bhag ja, woh maar denge': Meet actor who ran from house with just Rs 500, worked in films for free, later became superstar, has net worth of Rs 43 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ajay Devgn says 'you cannot be a star on day one' amid Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara success

Ajay Devgn says 'you cannot be a star on day one' amid Saiyaara success

Meet man who built Rs 200,000,000 empire after two failed ventures, his business is..., net worth is Rs...

Meet man who built Rs 200,000,000 empire after two failed ventures, his business

Meet Ram Gopal Varma’s heroine who vanished from industry after 12 years, was later accused of abandoning her ill father; then...

Meet Ram Gopal Varma’s heroine who vanished from industry after 12 years, then..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ashish Chanchlani looks dashing as he drops latest photos from Italy, fans say 'Tom Cruise fail hai aapke saamne'

Ashish Chanchlani looks dashing as he drops latest photos from Italy, fans say '

Are these five vintage car museums in India a must-visit for every automobile lover?

5 must-visit vintage car museums in India for automobile enthusiasts

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni looks dreamy in pastel gold embroidered ensemble as she walks for Suneet Varma at IWC 2025; SEE PICS

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni looks dreamy in pastel gold embroidered ensemble as she wa

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Meet Ram Gopal Varma’s heroine who vanished from industry after 12 years, was later accused of abandoning her ill father; then...

This actress, daughter of acclaimed photographer Jagdish Mali, entered the film industry in 1998 with Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge!. Though the film bombed, she caught the eye of director Ram Gopal Varma, who saw immense potential in her.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 26, 2025, 12:42 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Meet Ram Gopal Varma’s heroine who vanished from industry after 12 years, was later accused of abandoning her ill father; then...
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood is a place of dreams, but also of heartbreak. For every star who makes it big, there are dozens who fade away despite talent and opportunity. One such story is that of Antara Mali — a promising actress who dazzled critics, worked with top directors, and was once considered the next Urmila Matondkar,  yet disappeared from the spotlight far too soon.

Antara Mali, daughter of acclaimed photographer Jagdish Mali, entered the film industry in 1998 with Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge!. Though the film bombed, she caught the eye of director Ram Gopal Varma, who saw immense potential in her.

RGV cast her in multiple projects, including Prem Katha (Telugu), Mast (1999), Road (2002), Company (2002) where she played Ajay Devgn’s wife, and Darna Mana Hai (2003). Her most talked-about role came in Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon, a tribute to the iconic star, a performance loved by critics but ignored by audiences. Despite multiple chances and RGV’s full support, Antara never quite achieved the stardom expected of her.

An Unsuccessful Attempt at Direction

By 2005, Antara decided to take charge of her career and tried her hand at directing and leading the film Mr Ya Mrs. The comedy-drama failed to revive her fading career. After this, she stepped away from acting, only to return once more in Amol Palekar’s 2010 film ...And Once Again — which unfortunately flopped without a trace.

Following this, Antara left the film world for good.

Life Beyond the Camera

In 2009, Antara married Che Kurrien, editor of GQ India. The couple was later blessed with a daughter, but Antara chose to keep her personal life strictly private. She withdrew completely from the public eye, focusing instead on her family.

Controversy Over Her Father’s Final Days

Antara made headlines again in January 2013 — but not for her work. Actress Mink Brar claimed to have found Antara’s father, Jagdish Mali, in a semi-nude condition on the streets of Versova and accused Antara of abandoning him. The claim shocked many, sparking concern and criticism.

Antara, who was pregnant at the time, responded firmly. She stated her father was not mentally unstable but suffered occasional disorientation due to diabetes. She accused Mink of using the incident for publicity and clarified that her father was otherwise fine. Sadly, Jagdish Mali passed away a few months later on May 13, 2013.

Where Is Antara Mali Now?

Since 2010, Antara has stayed away from films, interviews, and public appearances. Her retreat from the industry remains one of Bollywood’s quietest goodbyes — the story of a gifted actress who once showed great promise, but ultimately chose a life away from fame.

She may not have become the next Urmila, but Antara Mali’s journey remains a haunting reminder of how unpredictable the world of cinema can be.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ranbir Kapoor once got extremely angry after Anushka Sharma slapped him during...: 'There is a limit to it, I told you...'
Ranbir Kapoor once got extremely angry after Anushka Sharma slapped him during..
Meet actress, who beat Gal Gadot at beauty pageant, faced harassment, left acting after making allegations against...
Meet actress, who beat Gal Gadot at beauty pageant, faced harassment, left actin
Gautam Adani earns Rs 5380000000 profit as this company announces Q1 results, revenue rises by...
Gautam Adani earns Rs 5380000000 profit as this company announces Q1 results
IND vs ENG: Former Australian skipper lambasts Shubman Gill's tactics following Team India's struggle on Day 2 of Manchester Test
IND vs ENG: Ricky Ponting lambasts Shubman Gill's tactics in Manchester Test
Good news for first-time employees, set to get Rs…; check eligibility and other details
Good news for first-time employees, set to get Rs…; check details
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ashish Chanchlani looks dashing as he drops latest photos from Italy, fans say 'Tom Cruise fail hai aapke saamne'
Ashish Chanchlani looks dashing as he drops latest photos from Italy, fans say '
Are these five vintage car museums in India a must-visit for every automobile lover?
5 must-visit vintage car museums in India for automobile enthusiasts
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni looks dreamy in pastel gold embroidered ensemble as she walks for Suneet Varma at IWC 2025; SEE PICS
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni looks dreamy in pastel gold embroidered ensemble as she wa
Malaika Arora grabs attention with her street style moment, dons oversized denims, white tank top, luxurious mini bag worth Rs…
Malaika Arora grabs attention with her street style moment, dons oversized denim
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bollywood's sweetest 'muh-bole' sibling bonds that celebrate rakhi beyond blood
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bollywood's sweetest 'muh-bole' sibling bonds
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE