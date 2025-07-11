Meet Rajinikanth's costar, who made debut at 3, holds record of starring in over 100 films in six languages as child actor, will now be seen in..., his name is..

Master Mahendran, who works in Tamil and Telugu films, was only 3 years old when he started his acting career. He has appeared in over 100 films in six languages as a child actor, a record in India which is yet to be broken.

Many actors in the film industry start their careers as child stars and continue to win hearts as adults. One such actor is Mahendran, who started acting at the age of 3 and has appeared in over 100 films in six languages as a child actor, which is a record in India. One of Master Mahendran's most iconic roles was in Simharasi as Master Babu. The Telugu film, which was released in 2001, starred Dr Rajasekhar and Sakshi Shivanand in the lead roles, but it was the child character 'Babu' played by Master Mahendran, portrayed in the film’s flashback, that truly stole the limelight.

Who is Master Mahendran?

Master Mahendran, who works in Tamil and Telugu films, was only 3 years old when he started his acting career. He has appeared in over 100 films in six languages as a child actor, a record in India which is yet to be broken. Mahendran made his debut with K. S. Ravikumar's Nattamai (1994) and won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Child Artist twice, for Thaikulame Thaikulame (1995) and Kumbakonam Gopalu (1998).

In 2013, Master Mahendran made his lead hero debut when he starred alongside Malavika Menon in Vizha, directed by Barathi Balakumaran.

What is acclaimed child actor Master Mahendran doing now?



Master Mahendran, now Mahendran, last garnered immense praise for playing the younger version of Vijay Sethupathi’s character in the Tamil film Master. Mahendran, who was last seen in Amigo Garage, is currently busy with a line-up of Tamil films, including Musasi, Rajinikanth's Coolie, and Pulse.

