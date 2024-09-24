Twitter
Oscars 2025: Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted to 97th Oscars

Chandrayaan-3 update: Pragyan rover's big discovery, finds 160-km-wide...

Meet actress, film director's daughter, who made debut with 37 years older superstar, got heavily trolled but...

India's first air train to run at this airport: Check route, distance and other important details

Meet woman with Rs 90200 crore net worth, says she doesn't like being a billionaire, has this Bill Gates' connection...

Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress who made debut as child artist, was slapped by director on film set, her daughter is..

Tanuja Mukherjee, who was the first choice of filmmakers at one time, has given many hit films in her career. She inherited acting from her parents. Tanuja Mukherjee's mother Shobhana Samarth was a famous actress and her father Kumarsen Samarth was a filmmaker.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 01:33 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet Rajesh Khanna's actress who made debut as child artist, was slapped by director on film set, her daughter is..
Today we will tell you about a Bollywood actress who was a well-known name in the film industry in the 70s and 80s. During her career, this actress worked with superstars like Dharmendra, Jeetendra, and Rajesh Khanna, who were considered a guarantee of a hit film in that era. There was a time in this actress's career when any film that she worked in would become a hit. Her film career got a new direction when a director slapped her in front of everyone on the set.

The actress of the 70s in Hindi cinema whose entire career changed after one slap is none other than Tanuja, Bollywood actress Kajol's mother. The credit for teaching her acting and bringing her on the right path goes to a director and her mother. Kajol's mother Tanuja had worked in many excellent films like 'Haathi Mere Saathi', 'Agni', 'Jeene Ki Raah', 'Do Chor', 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum', and 'Pyaar Ki Kahani'.

Tanuja Mukherjee, who was the first choice of filmmakers at one time, has given many hit films in her career. She inherited acting from her parents. Tanuja Mukherjee's mother Shobhana Samarth was a famous actress and her father Kumarsen Samarth was a filmmaker.

Tanuja started her film career with her older sister Nutan in 'Hamari Beti' (1950) as Baby Tanuja. As she grew up, she became a superstar. With success in Bengali films, she realised that she was a good artist and wanted to make a name in Hindi films as well.

Tanuja got limelight from the Bollywood film 'Hamari Yaad Aayegi'. However, this first film of hers was not very successful at the box office. Tanuja, who has established herself in Hindi and Bengali films, mentioned the incident in an interview given to Lehren Retro which changed her perspective towards acting.

This incident is from the film 'Hamari Yaad Aayegi'. During its shooting, Tanuja had to cry in a scene, but she kept laughing in the middle of the scene again and again. Despite director Kidar Sharma's persuasion, she was not ready to listen.

In such a situation, Kidar Sharma lost his patience and slapped Tanuja in front of everyone on the set. When she complained about this to her mother, she also slapped the actress, teaching her a lesson for life. Actress Shobhana Samarth explained the importance of acting to her daughter and asked her to take it seriously.

A slap from Kidar Sharma changed Tanuja's life forever. She started a new journey in the world of films which brought her immense success and popularity.

