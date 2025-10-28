Meet Rajat Tara, Sushmita Sen's first boyfriend, who left his high-paying job to help her become Miss Universe, he is now..., is married to...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
In an earlier interview with Farooq Shaikh on his show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sushmita Sen spoke about her relationship with Rajat Tara, her first boyfriend, and how he played an important role in making her who she is.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 03:57 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe title in 1994 and became an overnight sensation after that. The supermodel later entered Bollywood and became a superstar there as well. Apart from her beauty and brains, Sushmita Sen is most known for her personal life, especially her love life, which she has never shied away from sharing. However, out of all romantic relationships that Sushmita Sen has been involved in, one stands out the most. 

Who was Sushmita Sen's first boyfriend, Rajat Tara? 

In an earlier interview with Farooq Shaikh on his show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sushmita Sen spoke about her relationship with Rajat Tara, her first boyfriend, and how he played an important role in making her who she is. While acknowledging Rajat Tara as her first boyfriend, Sushmita Sen shared that when she relocated to Mumbai, he was the one who left everything on a whim to support her. 

"Aapko main ek bohot zaroori baat batana chahti hun. He is my first boyfriend, Rajat. Such an important man kyunki jab main Miss India jeeti aur mujhe Miss Universe ke liye train karne ke liye Bombay aana pada, toh Bombay mere liye ek bohot hi foreign sheher tha kyunki main Delhi mein badi huyi hun, wahan pe rone lagi Delhi mein ke mujhe nahi jana Bombay, mujhe nahi jana Miss Universe, akele akele nahi karna," Sushmita Sen was quoted as saying. 

Where is Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rajat Tara now? 

To accompany Sushmita Sen, Rajat Tara asked for a one-month break from his job at Benetton; however, when it was rejected, he did not shy away from quitting his job, remaining committed to Sushmita Sen, and staying with her throughout her training. 

"Toh he was working for Benetton uss waqt, toh Rajat ne uss waqt kaha ki ye toh manegi nahi aunty, mumma se baat huyi aur inhone jaake Benetton mein bol diya ki ya toh aap mujhe ek mahne ki chutti de do ya phir jo aapko thik lage, inko kaam se nikal diya. Rajat hai very massively responsible jinke support ke bagair main ek mahine Bombaby mein nahi guzar sakti thi," Sushmita Sen said.

Eventually, Rajat Tara and Sushmita Sen amicably broke up but remained good friends. Sushmita Sen also served as Rajat Tara's 'best man' at his wedding in Serbia. Rajat Tara is now happily married to a Serbian lady and prefers to live a quiet life away from the limelight. 

