This led to a decline in work, and eventually, he faded from the film scene. As his career suffered, so did his finances, and on top of that, his wife left him, taking their daughter with her. These personal and professional challenges took a toll on his mental health, and he began battling depression. In search of new opportunities, he moved to New York. We’re referring to the talented 80s actor, Raj Kiran.

Raj Kiran, known for his unforgettable performances in films like Karz, Teri Meherbaniyan, Ghar Ho To Aisa, and Bulundi, earned widespread acclaim for his acting. He was part of many hit films and was highly praised for his talent.

However, in recent years, he has mysteriously disappeared, and no one has been able to find any information about him. There were even rumors about his death, but his brother later confirmed that Raj Kiran was still alive. Despite this, his whereabouts and current activities remain unknown.

Raj Kiran Mahtani was once in high demand in the film industry, with his talent making him a sought-after actor. However, after repeatedly playing similar roles, the work started to dry up. When the film opportunities became scarce, Raj Kiran turned to television, hoping to find new avenues for his skills. Unfortunately, his talent didn’t quite resonate on the small screen either, and his presence there also faded.

After years of struggling to find work, Raj Kiran's financial situation began to deteriorate. His wife, Roopa, eventually started living separately with their daughter. There were also rumors that his family had fraudulently taken control of his property. As his career faltered, Raj Kiran fell into depression and faced significant personal issues.

In the early 2000s, he was admitted to the Byculla Mental Asylum in Mumbai. Amidst all of these challenges, Raj Kiran decided to leave everything behind and moved to New York, hoping to find new opportunities to earn a living.

When things didn’t improve even after moving to New York, Raj Kiran started driving a taxi to make ends meet. But then, he suddenly disappeared. In 2011, during a trip to the United States, actor Rishi Kapoor reached out to Raj Kiran's brother, Gobind Mahtani, who revealed that Raj Kiran was living in an asylum in Atlanta due to a mental health condition.

Rishi Kapoor then contacted Raj Kiran's wife and daughter to share this news. However, Raj Kiran’s daughter, Rishika, denied the claim, stating that the family had no idea about his whereabouts for the past 25 years. Despite the mystery, Rishika continues to honor her father’s memory by posting a birthday tribute to him every year.

Raj Kiran had worked alongside Rishi Kapoor in several films, and the two shared a close friendship. This bond was the reason why, when news of Raj Kiran's supposed death spread, Rishi Kapoor went to great lengths to find him.

However, as Raj Kiran’s career started to decline, many in the film industry, including fellow stars, distanced themselves from him, and he was even dropped from several films. During the toughest time in his life, when he needed support the most, even his family turned their backs on him. As of now, Raj Kiran's whereabouts remain unknown. After years of waiting, his wife Roopa Mahtani eventually remarried, and she is now known as Roopa Mashruwala.