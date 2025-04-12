Rajiv Kapoor - the youngest son of Raj Kapoor made an impressive debut with home-production Ram Teri Ganga Maili, but his career went downhill after that. Years later, he married an entrepreneur, but their marriage ended in two years, and currently, she's selling pickles. Read on to learn more.

The Kapoors are Bollywood's biggest film family. Starting with the legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor, generations of this family have served moviegoers with their talents, not only as actors but also as filmmakers. Prithviraj Kapoor's eldest son Raj Kapoor carried the torch-bearer of Kapoor gloriously and founded RK Studios, churning out the biggest blockbusters, including Awara, Aag, Aah, Shree 420, Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Raj Kapoor's youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor also made a striking entry in Bollywood with the home production, Ram Teri Ganga Maili. but his career never took off after his debut film. As per the reports, Rajiv was in love with his Ek Jaan Hain Hum co-star Divya. However, his relationship didn't last long. Finally, in 2001, Rajiv got married to Aarti Sabharwal.

Who is Aarti Sabharwal?

Aarti Sabharwal is an architect and fashion designer by profession from Delhi. She studied at Parsons School of Design, New York. Aarti married Rajiv in 2001, and their initial months were good, but sadly their marriage ended in 2003. After her divorce, Aarti moved to Canada and started working as a paralegal at a law firm in Vaughan.

Aarti Sabharwal became a successful entrepreneur after her divorce

In 2004, Aarti launched her fashion label ‘Zachaire’ in New Delhi. Later, she established a pickle-making company in New Delhi, which further gave her success as an entrepreneur.

About Rajiv Kapoor

After Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv was seen in several duds, including Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Mera Saathi (1985), Zabardast (1985), and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988), Zimmedaaar (1990). After Raj Kapoor's death, Rajiv became a producer for Henna in 1991, which was directed by his older brother Randhir Kapoor. In 1996, Rajiv made his own directorial debut with Prem Granth, starring his brother Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. The film was a major commercial failure.

On the personal front, after divorcing Aarti, he was in a relationship with Sunita. They never got married but were together for years. Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9, 2021, due to a heart attack.