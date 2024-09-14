Twitter
Meet Raj Kapoor's actress who made superhit debut, was linked with Mithun Chakraborty, quit acting after marriage, now..

Mandakini was born in Meerut as Yasmeen Joseph. She was discovered by Raj Kapoor at 16 and was given the screen name "Mandakini". 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' became a super hit and made Mandakini a superstar.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

Meet Raj Kapoor's actress who made superhit debut, was linked with Mithun Chakraborty, quit acting after marriage, now..
Raj Kapoor's films have always managed to leave an indelible mark on the audiences' minds. In the year 1985, he released 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' which is considered one of the best films of his career to date. 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' is also special because it made former actress Mandakini an overnight star after its release. 

Mandakini was born in Meerut as Yasmeen Joseph. She was discovered by Raj Kapoor at 16 and was given the screen name "Mandakini". 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' became a super hit and made Mandakini a superstar. She also caused major controversy after she appeared partially nude in two sequences of the film. With her first film, Mandakini got such stardom, for which one has to struggle a lot. During this time, her name was also associated with Mithun Chakraborty. 

However, despite having such a blockbuster start, Mandakini quit acting 28 years ago and is now away from the world of glitz and glamour.

Mandakini, throughout her career, acted in a few more successful films, but she could never recreate the success of her first movie. She last appeared in the 1996 film 'Zordaar'.

In the early 1990s, she was briefly linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim, but she vehemently denied rumours of an affair with him. 

Though the exact year is not specified, Mandakini married a former Buddhist monk, Dr Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur, and embraced Buddhism.

The couple has a son named Rabbil and a daughter Rabze Innaya. 

Mandakini embraced Buddhism after her marriage and is a follower of the Dalai Lama. She runs classes in Tibetan yoga and her husband runs a Tibetan Herbal Centre.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
