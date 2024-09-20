Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Meet former superstar’s sister, model and entrepreneur who turned Brahmacharini; is known as Hari Maa Priyanka

Here's all you need to know about the former superstar's sister, a model who turned Brahmacharini.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 07:12 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet former superstar’s sister, model and entrepreneur who turned Brahmacharini; is known as Hari Maa Priyanka
Pia Grace Roy, Rahul Roy's sister
From Barkha Madan to Vinod Khanna, many actors left their luxurious lifestyle, and fame and embraced spirituality turning into monks. Another celebrity, who left the world of modeling and her work as an entrepreneur to become a Brahmacharini is sister of a former superstar. 

The celebrity we are talking about has 1.5 million followers and ran a talent management firm, however, left everything to become a Brahmacharini. She is none other than Pia Gracy Roy, Rahul Roy's sister. 

Who is Pia Gracy Roy aka Hari Maa Priyanka?
Before turning into a Brahmacharini, Hari Maa Priyanka was a model. According to her Instagram profile, her last post as a model was in 2020 before she married Romeer Sen, a travel influencer, and automobile and hotel reviewer. She also reportedly ran a creative talent management firm, Face Craft, as Pia Grace, but left it to pursue her creative interests. Her Instagram bio also reveals that she is also a singer and trained in martial arts.

She has a whopping 1.3 million followers on Instagram and is quite active on the social media platform. As per her YouTube channel, Hari Maa Priyanka is a brahmacharini (celibate) and a ‘non-commercial’ mystic. Her YouTube bio reads, “She is a Chef and her recipes are always environment-friendly and health-friendly. She is A Humanitarian, An Environmentalist, and A Vegan Activist.”

Rahul Roy became a bigger star than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan with blockbuster debut with the film Aashiqui. He signed 47 films in 11 days, however, failed to give a single hit after his blockbuster debut. He later vanished from the industry. If reports are to be beleived, Hari Maa Priyanka is Rahul's adaopted sister. She has even shared pictures with him on Instagram. 

Rahul and Hari Maa met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde recently. In a video, posted by a paparazzo, Hari Maa posed with Rahul. Taking to her Instagram account, she posted a photo with the CM and wrote, "Gratitude to our Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, #meeknathshinde Ram ram #harimaapriyanka #harimaa #cmmaharashtra #eknathshinde #chiefministerofmaharashtra."

