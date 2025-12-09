FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Meet Rahul Bose, Kamal Haasan's co-star, former Rugby player, facing fraud over Himachal Domicile Certificate, it entitles actor to...

Rahul Bose, once considered a 'superstar' of off-beat cinema, is now embroiled in an argument, accused of fraud over a Himachal Domicile Certificate. Read on to know more about the actor and the controversy.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 12:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet Rahul Bose, Kamal Haasan's co-star, former Rugby player, facing fraud over Himachal Domicile Certificate, it entitles actor to...
Rahul Bose with Kamal Haasan in Vishwaroopam
Rahul Bose (popularly known for Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Chameli, Mr & Mrs Iyer) was once considered a 'superstar of off-beat cinema' and always impressed critics with his performances, even in commercial potboilers like Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam and Dil Dhadkne Do. However, for the past few months, Rahul has been embroiled in a controversy, facing fraud charges in Himachal Pradesh over allegedly obtaining a Himachal domicile certificate. What is the controversy? Why is Rahul facing the heat and charges of fraud? 

Rahul Bose ain't just an actor, but also...

Actor and former Rugby player Rahul is also the national president of the Rugby Federation of India. According to the news reports, Rahul is alleged to have committed fraud in Himachal Pradesh, where he has obtained a Himachal domicile certificate to retain his position as national president of the Rugby Federation of India. The case has now reached the Himachal Pradesh High Court with a petition filed demanding a detailed investigation into the matter.

What is a Himachal domicile certificate? 

In 2023, Rahul Bose purportedly assured the royal family at Shimla that efforts would be made to establish and grant formal recognition to a state-level rugby association in Himachal Pradesh. However, it never came. Complainant Divya Kumari, a member of the Jubbal royal family, said local rugby enthusiasts formed an association over the two years on Bose’s assurance of recognition from the national federation. Divya further added that the original association is being sidelined, with a new rugby association being formed from scratch. This raised questions over transparency and fair play.

Why is Rahul Bose’s domicile questionable? 

Divya Kumari accused Rahul of misusing the royal family's goodwill to extend his position in the national rugby federation. She has charged Bose with 'fraudulently obtaining' a Himachal Pradesh domicile certificate that entitled him to two votes in that state in the recently held leadership elections of the federation, which, allegedly, helped him secure his position as Rugby India president.

The complainant further raises doubts about Bose's legal ability to hold domicile certificates from Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, an Aadhaar card and a Maharashtra passport. Born in Kolkata and based in Mumbai for his film career, the fact that he holds a Himachal domicile certificate has raised serious doubts about its authenticity.

