BOLLYWOOD
This actor started his journey as an assistant director, and after five films, he was asked to become a full-time director. That's when he ran away from the sets, and started to strive to fulfil his dream of becoming an actor.
Success doesn't come easily and when it comes to the film industry, the path to fame and stardom is more difficult. Many of times, an actor spends years to earn a respectiable recognition. Today we will discuss an outsider who strived for over two decades in Bollywood. It took him several years of rejections to finally earn the title of being the 'lucky charm' in a movie. Today, Vineet Kumar Singh is enjoying the success of his performance in Chhaava. After being in the industry for 20 years, Vineet earned the titles of 'scene-stealer', 'good luck charm', and even 'Purshon Ka Rashmika Mandanna'. However, he earned this phase because of his attitude of never give up.
Why Vineet Kumar Singh is called 'Purshon Ka Rashmika Mandanna'?
Telugu star Rashmika Mandanna is considered to be the lucky charm, thanks to her amazing track record across pan-India. With blockbusters like Pushpa franchise, Animal, and Chhaava; Rashmika is considered to be the lucky for films. In 2025, Vineet proved his worth at the box office with his performance as Kavi Kalesh in Vicky Kaushal-starrer. Soon after Chhaava, Vineet was seen in Superboys of Malegaon, and he again earned the title of scene-stealer. Owing to his track record, Vineet has now earned the title of 'Purshon ka Rashmika Mandanna'.
Watch Randeep Hooda calling Vineet 'Purshon Ka Rashmika Mandanna'
Who gave Vineet Kumar Singh this coveted title?
Vineet's on-screen elder brother, Randeep Hooda declared him 'Purshon Ka Rashmika Mandanna'. During the promotions of Jaat, Randeep named Vineet the lucky charm of their film. Thus he gave him this coveted title.
A scene of Vineet Kumar Singh from Mukkabaaz
Vineet Kumar Singh's career trajectory
Vineet began his acting career in 2002 with Sanjay Dutt-starrer Pitaah. During his Bollywood debut he was 21. Over the years, Vineet was seen in few films failing to leave a mark in limited roles. Vineet was seen as a cricket team captain in Emraan Hashmi's Jannat (2008). In 2012, Vineet earned some recognition with his performance in Gangs of Wassepur. After Anurag Kashyap's film, he was seen leaving a mark in Bombay Talkies and then he gained more popularity with his Mukkabaaz (2017). This year, Vineet's career skyrocketed with the super-success of Chhaava. Vineet's role was equally loved by the masses. His performance in Superboys and Jaat also gained appreciation, cementing his position further in Bollywood. For the unversed, Jaat has grossed Rs 32 crores worldwide in three days.
Meet 'Purushon Ka Rashmika Mandanna', actor who achieved stardom after 20 years of struggle, now gives back to back hits, he is...
