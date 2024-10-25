This actress who worked with stars like Aamir Khan, and Priyanka Chopra, left Bollywood only after three films.

Many actresses leave the film industry for either marriage or other reasons despite achieving stardom. One such actress, who became a superstar with just two films, left the industry after earning over Rs 2900 crore at the box office.

The actress we are talking about shared screen with superstars like Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra, however, bid the industry goodbye to follow her religion. Yes, she is Dangal and Secret Superstar-fame Zaira Wasim.

Born to a Kashmiri Muslim family in Jammu & Kashmir, Zaira Wasim was just 15 yeas old when she signed her first film, Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal. The actress played the role of Aamir Khan's daughter, young Geeta Phogat in the movie. Her performance won her immense praise from the audience and the critics. The film turne out to be a super blockbuster collecting Rs 2000 crore at the box office. After this there was no looking back for her.

She once again collaborated with Aamir Khan for Secret Superstar which had the superstar's cameo. The women-led film broke records at the box office and collected Rs 912 crore worldwide. The film made her a household name and a superstar in Bollywood who beat the likes of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to give the highest-grossing women-led film.

Zaira Wasim then went on to play the role of Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's daughter in The Sky Is Pink. Even though the film failed, her performance was loved by the fans. However, no one knew this would be Zaira's last film. The actress left the film industry in a blink after this movie, at the age of 18, Zaira decided to quit films to follow the path of her religion.

In a detailed post on her Facebook page, Zaira wrote, “Five years ago I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate for public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth. However, that’s never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand. As I complete 5 years today, I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else.”

