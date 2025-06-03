Prem Chopra and Uma Malhotra's youngest daughter, Prerna Chopra, is married to Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi, who is popular for starring in films like Rang De Basanti (2006), Golmaal (2006), Dhol (2007), Life in a... Metro (2007), 3 Idiots (2009), and Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012).

In the 70s and 80s, there were many villains in Bollywood films who were famous all over the world. One such name is that of actor Prem Chopra. He used to play negative characters in such a way that people were scared of him, even in real life. Today, we are going to tell you about his younger daughter, Prerna Chopra. Prem Chopra acted in 380 films over a span of 60 years. In the year 1969, Prem Chopra got married to Uma Malhotra, the younger sister of the siblings Krishna Kapoor (wife of Raj Kapoor), Prem Nath, and Rajendranath.

Prem Nath and Uma Malhotra are parents to three daughters, Rakita Chopra, Punita Chopra, and Prerna Chopra, who are all married to stars in their own fields. Rakita is married to film publicity designer Rahul Nanda. Punita owns a preschool called Wind Chimes in Bandra and is married to singer and television actor Vikas Bhalla.

Prem Chopra and Uma Malhotra's youngest daughter, Prerna Chopra, is married to Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi, who is popular for starring in films like Rang De Basanti (2006), Golmaal (2006), Dhol (2007), Life in a... Metro (2007), 3 Idiots (2009), and Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012).

Sharman Joshi married Prerna Chopra, daughter of actor Prem Chopra, on June 15, 2000, at the age of 21. The couple has three children: Khyana Joshi and twins Vaaryan and Vihaan Joshi.

Prerna Chopra likes to stay away from the limelight but often attends film screenings and events with her husband by her side. Prerna Chopra is not directly related to the film industry, but she reportedly looks after Sharman Joshi's work assignments.

