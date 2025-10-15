FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Meet Pragathi Shetty, key member in Kantara Chapter 1's success, Rishab Shetty's wife, they met through..; know about her education

Pragathi Shetty, wife of Rishab Shetty, is equally responsible for the success of the Kantara franchise and Rishab Shetty's career as well. Read on to know her contributions.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 12:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One is currently enjoying a monstrous run at the box office across the nation. Till now, within 13 days of the release, Kantara prequel has become the second-highest-grossing film of 2025, trailing Chhaava. Going by the strong trend, Kantara is most likely to surpass Chhaava as well, becoming the biggest hit in Indian cinema of the year. Directed and starring Rishab, Kantara has been hailed for its performance, storytelling, and the conviction to narrate the story that delves into the origins of Boota Kola. Apart from Shetty, there is another key person responsible for the stupendous success. 

Meet Pragathi Shetty: The woman in charge of Kantara Chapter One

Pragathi Shetty, wife of Rishab Shetty, played a dual role during the making of Kantara Chapter One, and even during Kantara (2022), Pragathi wasn't just a creative professional, but she was also a pillar of strength at home. As Rishab juggled multiple responsibilities as writer, director, and actor, Pragathi took charge of the family, ensuring everything ran smoothly while also contributing artistically to the project. Pragathi is the costume designer of Kantara Chapter One. She has earlier worked in several Kannada films, including Bell Bottom (2019) and Kantara (2022). 

Pragathi on Kantara Chapter One

In a conversation with a media portal, Mrs Shetty revealed that her attention to detail and understanding of the film’s traditional aesthetic helped in making costumes that reflected the story’s setting and emotional depth. In an interview with India Today, she said that Kantara Chapter 1 demanded extreme dedication from the whole cast and crew, especially Rishab, who slept only 3-4 hours each day.

Educational qualification of Pragathi Shetty

Hailing from Mandarthi in Karnataka’s Udupi district, Pragathi holds an engineering degree from Sahyadri College in Shivamogga. As reported by Cinema Manishi, Mrs Shetty began her career as a software engineer in Bengaluru. However, her interest in art and design soon took her to her true calling of cinema. 

How did Rishab and Pragathi find each other? 

Reports say that Rishab and Pragathi first met at a film event and began chatting through Facebook. Their friendship turned into a relationship, despite initial hesitation from Pragathi’s family, who were unsure about Rishab’s then-uncertain film career. Rishab and Pragathi got married in 2017, and they have two children: son Ranvit (2019) and daughter Radhya (2022).

