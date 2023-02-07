Meet Poornima, Sidharth Malhotra’s glamorous sister-in-law, whose style can give Kiara Advani a run for her money

Sidharth-Kiara wedding

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to get married today (February 7) at a glittering ceremony in Jaisalmer’s iconic Suryagarh Palace. The bride and groom are already present in Jaisalmer to participate in wedding ceremonies. Several close family members of both sides are also present in Suryagarh Palace to attend the wedding.

In this article, we will talk about Sidharth Malhotra’s sister-in-law Poornima, who is as beautiful as Kiara Advani.

Sidharth often shares his pictures with his family, in which his sister-in-law Poornima is also spotted. In the picture below, Poornima can be seen wearing a blue colored dress.

Sidharth Malhotra belongs to Delhi and his family members still live in Delhi. Sidharth’s father Sunil Malhotra, mother Reema Malhotra, brother Harshad Malhotra, sister-in-law Poornima and nepher Adhiraj make up his immediate family.

Siddarth Malhotra's elder brother Harshad Malhotra is a successful banker, while Poornima is a homemaker and social worker. Poornima and Harshad Malhotra are proud parents of a son named Adhiraj. Siddarth and Adhiraj share a very cute bond.