Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Meet Poornima, Sidharth Malhotra’s glamorous sister-in-law, whose style can give Kiara Advani a run for her money

Siddarth Malhotra's elder brother Harshad Malhotra is a successful banker, while his wife Poornima is a homemaker and social worker.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

Meet Poornima, Sidharth Malhotra’s glamorous sister-in-law, whose style can give Kiara Advani a run for her money
Sidharth-Kiara wedding

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to get married today (February 7) at a glittering ceremony in Jaisalmer’s iconic Suryagarh Palace. The bride and groom are already present in Jaisalmer to participate in wedding ceremonies. Several close family members of both sides are also present in Suryagarh Palace to attend the wedding.

In this article, we will talk about Sidharth Malhotra’s sister-in-law Poornima, who is as beautiful as Kiara Advani.

Sidharth often shares his pictures with his family, in which his sister-in-law Poornima is also spotted. In the picture below, Poornima can be seen wearing a blue colored dress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harshad Malhotra (@harshad.mal)

Sidharth Malhotra belongs to Delhi and his family members still live in Delhi. Sidharth’s father Sunil Malhotra, mother Reema Malhotra, brother Harshad Malhotra, sister-in-law Poornima and nepher Adhiraj make up his immediate family.

Siddarth Malhotra's elder brother Harshad Malhotra is a successful banker, while Poornima is a homemaker and social worker. Poornima and Harshad Malhotra are proud parents of a son named Adhiraj. Siddarth and Adhiraj share a very cute bond.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Made-in-India weapon systems showcased at 74th R-Day parade
Covid-19 fourth wave precaution: Try these Yoga asanas to boost immunity
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
Stunning photos of Meha Patel, India all-rounder Axar Patel's wife
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Job alert: More than 58,000 teaching and non-teaching positions available in govt schools, institutions
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.