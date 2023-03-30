Meet Poonam Dhillon's stunning daughter Paloma Dhillon, set to make her Bollywood debut soon

Photo via Instagram

Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon is still regarded by many as one of the most beautiful actresses of her generation. Poonam Dhillon was a 1978 Miss India pageant winner and had a successful career in the film industry. Today, we will tell you about Poonam Dhillon's stunning daughter, Paloma Dhillon, who is also set to make her acting debut in Bollywood soon.

Not much is known about Paloma Dhillon as the young 28-year-old likes to keep her life private. Paloma Dhillon also has a private Instagram account with more than 50,000 followers, however, many times her photos go viral on the internet when shared by her mom's account or the various fan pages.

Who is Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Dhillon?

Paloma Dhillon is the daughter of actor Poonam Dhillon and producer Ashok Thakeria. The couple married in 1988 and had two kids - a son named Anmol and a daughter named Paloma. Soon in 1997, Poonam and Ashok parted ways with each other.

Paloma Dhillon is now ready to walk in her mother's footsteps and will soon make her Bollywood debut in an untitled film, which will be directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son, Avnish Barjatya. She is cast opposite Rajvir Deol in the film. Rajvir Deol is Sunny Deol's younger son.

Paloma Dhillon is all set to make her acting debut in Bollywood, but during her school and college time, she used to play football on a regular basis. There was a point in Paloma Dhillon's life where she wanted to become a professional footballer. However, she developed an interest in dancing and modeling and has never looked back.

Paloma Dhillon had reportedly also participated in the Femina Miss India competition and won it. From slaying it in a western ensemble to looking drop-dead gorgeous in traditional attire, Paloma is surely the new fashion icon on the block.

Alumni of Mumbai's Jamnabai Narsee School, Paloma Dhillon loves to travel, do yoga, and is a great dancer.

Paloma Dhillon also has a brother Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, who made his movie debut with the romantic comedy 'Tuesdays & Fridays'. The two siblings share a great bond and Anmol even has pictures with Paloma on his Instagram handle.