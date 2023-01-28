Meet Shah Rukh Khan's personal bodyguard Ravi Singh, know his WHOPPING salary, other details

File photo

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his latest release ‘Pathaan’ as the film is doing superb business at the box-office and is creating new records every day. There is no denying the fact that Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular persons in India and ‘King Khan’ enjoys a massive fan following. Shah Rukh Khan is someone who needs proper security too and when it comes to SRK’s security, the name of his personal bodyguard Ravi Singh comes to the fore.

Ravi Singh's salary

According to reports, Ravi Singh has been taking care of Shah Rukh Khan’s security for over a decade now. According to a report in Bollywood Life, Ravi Singh is Shah Rukh Khan's head of security and his annual salary is around Rs 3 crore.

Ravi Singh provides security to Shah Rukh's family's too

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Ravi Singh also provides security to his children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Abram Khan.

Ravi Singh in controversy

In 2014, Ravi Singh grabbed eyeballs when he was accused by a girl of pushing her. Ravi was trying to control some fans who were excited to meet Shah Rukh Khan when he allegedly pushed the girl who was standing in the crowd.