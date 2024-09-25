Meet pan-India star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, became flop after marrying producer, she is...

This pan-India star has worked with the biggest stars of Indian cinema, but in recent years, she's been part of the biggest flops.

Staying relevant among the audience is one of the challenges an actor faces. And when it comes to female actors, it becomes more tough for them. Today we will discuss an actress who has been active in films since 2009. In the 13 years of her career, she has worked in different languages, with the biggest of stars.

From Arun Vijay, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni, and Allu Arjun to Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sidharth Malhotra, she has charmed big screen with her performances in their films. However, she has been part of several box-office disappointments. After marrying a producer, her career saw a further dip.

The pan-India star whose career suffered after her marriage is...

Rakul Preet Singh, the actress started her career with the Kannada film Gilli (2009). She went on to star in Telugu and Tamil cinema and impressed critics and masses with her performances in Keratam (2011), Thadaiyara Thaakka (2012) and Venkatadri Express (2013), Pandaga Chesko (2015), Sarrainodu (2016), Dhruva (2016), Nannaku Prematho (2016), Rarandoi Veduka Chudham (2017), and Spyder (2017).

Rakul made his Bollywood debut with Yaariyaan (2014). After Tamil and Telugu cinema, Rakul made a successful debut in Bollywood as well. She went on to impress the masses with her performance in Ajay Devgn's hit comedy De De Pyaar De.

Rakul Preet Singh's career was impacted after...

From the past few years, Rakul has been part of several flops. She got married to her long-time boyfriend, Pooja Entertainment's Jackky Bhagnani in 2024. Rakul's recent flops include Indian 2, Thank God, Runway 34, Attack, Sardar Ka Grandson. The only hit she had was the Tamil film Ayalaan.

Rakul on being 'sacked' from Prabhas' film

In a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Rakul revealed she was replaced by Prabhas-starrer four days after the shoot and she wasn't even informed about it. "I was replaced from a film after shooting for four days before I made my debut. This was a Telugu film with Prabhas. But sometimes, when you don’t know much about the industry or its way of functioning, you don’t take it to your heart. There is beauty in innocence and naivety. I was so naive, I thought, ‘Oh, ok they have removed me? No problem, maybe this wasn’t meant for me, I will do something else.’ Because I was not corrupted. When people start surrounding you, they tell you that this happened because of that, it poisons you. But I had no one around me. When you are so naive, it helps.” Rakul will next be seen Indian 3 and De De Pyaar De 2.

