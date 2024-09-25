Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bengaluru woman murder case suspect found hanging, his diary mentions killing

Meet pan-India star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, became flop after marrying producer, she is...

'Not good for Indian cricket': Ex-player slams BCCI over special treatment to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Mumbai Rains: IMD issues red alert, local train services disrupted, schools, colleges closed tomorrow

Here's why Anil Ambani's Reliance Power shares hitting upper circuit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bengaluru woman murder case suspect found hanging, his diary mentions killing

Bengaluru woman murder case suspect found hanging, his diary mentions killing

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

Meet pan-India star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, became flop after marrying producer, she is...

Meet pan-India star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, became flop after marrying producer, she is...

10 must-watch underrated Bollywood thrillers

10 must-watch underrated Bollywood thrillers

10 best places to visit in Uttarakhand

10 best places to visit in Uttarakhand

7 must-watch hard-hitting dramas of Taapsee Pannu

7 must-watch hard-hitting dramas of Taapsee Pannu

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

5 largest volcanoes in the world

5 largest volcanoes in the world

6 stunning images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

6 stunning images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet pan-India star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, became flop after marrying producer, she is...

Meet pan-India star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, became flop after marrying producer, she is...

'Her downfall is crazy': Netizens react to Triptii Dimri's 'embarassing, uncomfortable' dance steps in Mere Mehboob

'Her downfall is crazy': Netizens react to Triptii Dimri's 'embarassing, uncomfortable' dance steps in Mere Mehboob

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet pan-India star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, became flop after marrying producer, she is...

This pan-India star has worked with the biggest stars of Indian cinema, but in recent years, she's been part of the biggest flops.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 10:36 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet pan-India star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, became flop after marrying producer, she is...
The pan-India actress who flopped after marriage
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Staying relevant among the audience is one of the challenges an actor faces. And when it comes to female actors, it becomes more tough for them. Today we will discuss an actress who has been active in films since 2009. In the 13 years of her career, she has worked in different languages, with the biggest of stars. 

From Arun Vijay, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni, and Allu Arjun to Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sidharth Malhotra, she has charmed big screen with her performances in their films. However, she has been part of several box-office disappointments. After marrying a producer, her career saw a further dip. 

The pan-India star whose career suffered after her marriage is...

Rakul Preet Singh, the actress started her career with the Kannada film Gilli (2009). She went on to star in Telugu and Tamil cinema and impressed critics and masses with her performances in Keratam (2011), Thadaiyara Thaakka (2012) and Venkatadri Express (2013), Pandaga Chesko (2015), Sarrainodu (2016), Dhruva (2016), Nannaku Prematho (2016), Rarandoi Veduka Chudham (2017), and Spyder (2017). 

Rakul made his Bollywood debut with Yaariyaan (2014). After Tamil and Telugu cinema, Rakul made a successful debut in Bollywood as well. She went on to impress the masses with her performance in Ajay Devgn's hit comedy De De Pyaar De. 

Rakul Preet Singh's career was impacted after...

From the past few years, Rakul has been part of several flops. She got married to her long-time boyfriend, Pooja Entertainment's Jackky Bhagnani in 2024. Rakul's recent flops include Indian 2, Thank God, Runway 34, Attack, Sardar Ka Grandson. The only hit she had was the Tamil film Ayalaan. 

Rakul on being 'sacked' from Prabhas' film

In a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Rakul revealed she was replaced by Prabhas-starrer four days after the shoot and she wasn't even informed about it. "I was replaced from a film after shooting for four days before I made my debut. This was a Telugu film with Prabhas. But sometimes, when you don’t know much about the industry or its way of functioning, you don’t take it to your heart. There is beauty in innocence and naivety. I was so naive, I thought, ‘Oh, ok they have removed me? No problem, maybe this wasn’t meant for me, I will do something else.’ Because I was not corrupted. When people start surrounding you, they tell you that this happened because of that, it poisons you. But I had no one around me. When you are so naive, it helps.” Rakul will next be seen Indian 3 and De De Pyaar De 2.

Read: This film was flop in original run, has now become highest-grossing re-released movie, not Sholay, Laila Majnu, Ghilli

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Is there a big conspiracy behind Tirupati prasad adulteration?

DNA TV Show: Is there a big conspiracy behind Tirupati prasad adulteration?

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

Priyanka Chopra's film inspired this top Bollywood actress' screen name, it was suggested by Salman Khan, she is...

Viral video: Drone footage shows Chinese rocket exploding during landing attempt; watch

Viral video: Drone footage shows Chinese rocket exploding during landing attempt; watch

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur have Aashiqui 2 moment in viral video, fans say 'they're meant to be together'

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur have Aashiqui 2 moment in viral video, fans say 'they're meant to be together'

PM Modi meets Ukraine President Zelenskyy for second time in a month, reiterates support for resolution of conflict

PM Modi meets Ukraine President Zelenskyy for second time in a month, reiterates support for resolution of conflict

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

5 largest volcanoes in the world

5 largest volcanoes in the world

6 stunning images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

6 stunning images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

List of records R Ashwin can break in 2nd India-Bangladesh Test

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

5 ridiculously expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement