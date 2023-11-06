This Pakistani actress, Salman's friend, gave Bollywood's biggest hit; lost all when own sister stole her husband, money

This Pakistani actress was in Bollywood's biggest hit once but barely years later, lost everything after her husband left her for her own sister, taking her money.

It’s not always that you get to start your career with a film that turns out to be one of the biggest hits in cinema history. Then, courtesy some help from your old friend, you get another huge film. It would seem that life is settled after such a career. But it does not always pan out in this fashion. This was the exact manner in which career began for one Pakistani actress in Bollywood. But after that, it all went south.

Huma Khan’s glorious rise in Bollywood

Huma Khan was born in Pakistan in the 60s. She began her career in her home country working as a child artiste in Pakistani films and TV shows. But her love for Hindi cinema brought her to India in the 80s. Here, Huma became friends with an up-and-coming actor named Salman Khan. The actor’s friendship led Huma to bag a role in Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya. While her role was small, it was noticed as the film went on to rewrite box office records and saw the highest number of footfalls ever recorded for a Hindi film. Huma later also starred in another Salman film – Hum Saath Saath Hain, also a blockbuster.

How Huma Khan was backstabbed by sister and husband

In 1992, while she was still active in Bollywood, Huma Khan was married off in an arranged marriage to her neighbour. She later even quit the industry to focus on her married life. However, years later, Huma got the shock of her life when her own sister turned out to be the thorn in her side. Huma sister Nayeema was also an actress back in Pakistan. As per reports, Huma’s husband divorced her and married Nayeema instead. Huma later alleged that the two stole all her life savings as well, leaving her destitute and close to death.

Why Huma Khan calls Salman Khan her angel

In an interview with Viral Bollywood a few years ago, Huma revealed that during the lowest phase of her life and career, her old friend Salman came back into her life and saved her. She said that Salman aided her in her legal battle and financially as well. The former actress said that the superstar is the only reason she is alive today. Huma currently lives in Mumbai, away from the limelight.