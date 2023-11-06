Headlines

This Pakistani actress, Salman's friend, gave Bollywood's biggest hit; lost all when own sister stole her husband, money

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma points out India's 'Key match winner', it’s not Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami

Delhi-NCR air pollution: Check AQI levels in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

World Cup 2023: India, South Africa secure semi-final spots, know qualification scenario for other teams

What does Orry do for a living? Mystery solved as LinkedIn profile goes viral, know link with Mukesh Ambani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Diwali gift for Delhi govt employees: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 7000-8000 bonus

This Pakistani actress, Salman's friend, gave Bollywood's biggest hit; lost all when own sister stole her husband, money

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma points out India's 'Key match winner', it’s not Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami

Hollywood actors who want to work in Bollywood

7 health benefits of spinach

8 health benefits of eating sprouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

This Pakistani actress, Salman's friend, gave Bollywood's biggest hit; lost all when own sister stole her husband, money

'Strong case for legal': Amitabh Bachchan reacts after Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video goes viral

'Baap is here': Salman Khan defies ethic dress code, arrives in casuals at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Pakistani actress, Salman's friend, gave Bollywood's biggest hit; lost all when own sister stole her husband, money

This Pakistani actress was in Bollywood's biggest hit once but barely years later, lost everything after her husband left her for her own sister, taking her money.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It’s not always that you get to start your career with a film that turns out to be one of the biggest hits in cinema history. Then, courtesy some help from your old friend, you get another huge film. It would seem that life is settled after such a career. But it does not always pan out in this fashion. This was the exact manner in which career began for one Pakistani actress in Bollywood. But after that, it all went south.

Huma Khan’s glorious rise in Bollywood

Huma Khan was born in Pakistan in the 60s. She began her career in her home country working as a child artiste in Pakistani films and TV shows. But her love for Hindi cinema brought her to India in the 80s. Here, Huma became friends with an up-and-coming actor named Salman Khan. The actor’s friendship led Huma to bag a role in Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya. While her role was small, it was noticed as the film went on to rewrite box office records and saw the highest number of footfalls ever recorded for a Hindi film. Huma later also starred in another Salman film – Hum Saath Saath Hain, also a blockbuster.

How Huma Khan was backstabbed by sister and husband

In 1992, while she was still active in Bollywood, Huma Khan was married off in an arranged marriage to her neighbour. She later even quit the industry to focus on her married life. However, years later, Huma got the shock of her life when her own sister turned out to be the thorn in her side. Huma sister Nayeema was also an actress back in Pakistan. As per reports, Huma’s husband divorced her and married Nayeema instead. Huma later alleged that the two stole all her life savings as well, leaving her destitute and close to death.

Why Huma Khan calls Salman Khan her angel

In an interview with Viral Bollywood a few years ago, Huma revealed that during the lowest phase of her life and career, her old friend Salman came back into her life and saved her. She said that Salman aided her in her legal battle and financially as well. The former actress said that the superstar is the only reason she is alive today. Huma currently lives in Mumbai, away from the limelight.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR air pollution today: Check AQI levels in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati playing poker leaves internet divided, viral photos causes stir online

Watch: Ranveer Singh turns DJ at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, dedicates Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa song to Deepika Padukone

Viral video: Elderly couple dancing to Dil Tera Aashiq will make you say wow, watch

'Baap is here': Salman Khan defies ethic dress code, arrives in casuals at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE