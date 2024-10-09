Twitter
Bollywood

Meet Pakistani actor's daughter who became superstar in Bollywood, gave hits with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, she's...

Here's all you need to know about the daughter of a Pakistani actor who became superstar in Bollywood.

Riya Sharma

Oct 09, 2024

Meet Pakistani actor's daughter who became superstar in Bollywood, gave hits with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, she's...
Tabu
    This actress, whose father was a Pakistani actor, became a superstar in Bollywood. She started working at the age of 13 and went on to make her name in the Indian film industry as well as the Hollywood industry. 

    The actress we are talking about has given several blockbusters with Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and others. She was also linked with a South superstar, however, is unmarried even at the age of 52. She is Tabu. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Tabu, was born as Tabassum Fatima Hashmi to Jamal Ali Hashmi and Rizwana in a Hyderabadi Muslim family, her father was a Pakistani actor who moved back to India in order to live with her mother. However, when Tabu was just three, her father left their family and thus, at the age of 11, she played an uncredited role in Bazaar and in Hum Naujawan, wherein she played Dev Anand's daughter. 

    Her first film in Bollywood as a leading lady was the movie Pehla Pehla Pyar, however, a turning point in her career came with the action film Vijaypath opposite Ajay Devgn which won her accolades after this she gave several hits and blockbusters with Ajay Devgn including Drishyam, Haqeeqat, Drishyam 2, Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De and more. The actress also gave a hit with Amitabh Bachchan in Cheeni Kum Hai. 

    With several blockbusters like Border, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Andhadhun, and more, the actress established herself as a superstar in Bollywood. Whereas her sister Farah Naaz vanished from the industry. The actress was linked with Nagarjuna, however, they both never accepted their relationship. 

    While her women-led film, Crew was a box office success this year, her film with Ajay Devgn, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha flopped miserably at the box office. According to reports, the actress has a whopping net worth of Rs 52 crore and charges Rs 3-4 crore per film.

