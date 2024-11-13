This actor may have not seen the highs of Bollywood, but he has impressed the masses with his impressive performances in OTT. Now, he will be seen in a big project opposite Kajol.

The journey to stardom is different for every actor, but for an outsider, it's a whole different story. Unlike star kids or actors from an influential family, artistes from no film background spend years proving their worth. Today we will discuss about one such actor, who started with films, but then OTT happened, and he never looked back. After doing supporting roles on big screen, he made his way to being an integral part of the web show. This actor will soon be working with Kajol in a supernatural film, and this is an achievement for himself.

The outsider who became OTT star is...

Jitin Gulati, the actor started his career with the short film Amen (2010), then he made his Bollywood debut with Warning (2013). Later he was seen in Angry Young Goddess (2015), and he gained recognition with M.S Dhoni (2016). However, Jitin found his footing after starring in the web series Inside Edge. Since then, he went on to become a familiar face after starring in Broken But Beautiful, Thinkistaan, Bambai Meri Jaan, and Kaala.

Jitin Gulati worked in bank?

Jitin hails from New Delhi, his father is a retired Indian Navy officer and his mother is a retired teacher. Jitin went on to do his Bachelor in Commerce from Hansraj College, Delhi University. Owing to his commerce background, Jitin landed a job in Corporate Banking with the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) in New Delhi. He worked with HSBC for over 8 years.

Jitin to star opposite Kajol?

As per sources, Jitin has joined the cast of Kajol’s next supernatural horror film, directed by Vishal Furia. A source close to the development reveals, “The film is being made to give a never-seen-before viewing experience to the audience and the makers wanted a capable actor to be a part of the cast. Jitin has shown a lot of promise with his recent performances and the makers thought he would be the perfect fit for an important role in the film.” On the work front, Jitin was last seen in the series Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper. Kajol on the other side, was last seen in Do Patti.

