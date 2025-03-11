This actress hailed from a non-filmy background, still she went on to become one of the biggest actresses of Bollywood, solely on her talent.

Over the years, the debate of nepotism has made headlines. Established actors with no background have often commented on how they were treated in the initial years. They also highlight how much they have to struggle to get work in the industry, which is controlled by a few big shots.

However, the nature of nepotism is subjective. Yes, the star kids do get a privilege of getting a launchpad. But if they lack talent, they will be considered forgotten, sooner than you think. On the contrary, actors, who came without any influence, may find it difficult to get the correct project. But once they bagged such an opportunity, they became the new favourite of filmgoers.

Today we will discuss an outsider, who had her humble beginnings, and struggled for years to get her lucky break. However, her hard work gets its due, and she makes her debut with Rs 2000 crore blockbusters. In the next nine years, this actress starred in various critical and commercial hits, becoming one of the top actresses of Bollywood. She's none other than Sanya Malhotra.

Humble beginnings of Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra hails from Delhi, and worked as a dance teacher, earning Rs 15000 per month. With her inclination towards acting, Sanya decided to take the leap, and go to Mumbai to try her luck. Sanya quit her job to pursue her dream, and she came to Mumbai to participate in the dance reality show Dance India Dance. Sanya was selected in the top 100, but couldn't crack the main audition.

Sanya Malhotra came to Mumbai with only Rs 10000?

As per the several reports, when Sanya came to Mumbai from Delhi, she only had Rs 10000 in her hand. After failing DID audition, Sanya worked as an assistant to a cameraman on several TV commercials. Later, she also started starring in small TV ads, and that was her first step toward her main goal.

How Sanya bagged Dangal?

During her struggle, she got a call from casting director Mukesh Chabbra's office. Sanya was signed for a film, but the movie got canned, and Sanya's dream suffered a major hiccup even before it started. Few months later, Sanya again got a call from Chabbra's office, and this time it was for Dangal. After giving several screen tests, and discussing the project with Aamir Khan's team, Sanya bagged her debut role, Babita Kumari in Dangal.

Sanya Malhotra career after Dangal

Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal became the biggest Bollywood blockbuster, and till now, the only Indian film to earn Rs 2000 crores worldwide. After Dangal, Sanya was seen in other successful films including Badhaai Ho, Jawan, Sam Bahadur. She also starred in several critically-acclaimed films, including Photograph (2019), Ludo (2020). In the last few years, Sanya has strengthened her position by giving strong performances in OTT films like Shakuntala Devi (2020), Pagglait (2021), Love Hostel (2022), Kathal (2023). Her latest film, Mrs, is another big success of Sanya on OTT, and it is also considered as her best performance.