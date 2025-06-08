Anushka Sharma hailed from an army background, and despite not being inclined to acting, she went on to become one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood.

Anushka Sharma is the perfect example from the 2000s who defied nepotism and proved that with hard work and perseverance, an outsider can create a niche for herself. Born on May 1, 1988, Anushka hails from Ayodhya. Her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, is an army officer, and her mother, Ashima Sharma, is a homemaker. Sharma's elder brother, Karnesh Sharma, is a film producer; he earlier served in the Merchant Navy.

Anushka Sharma's first step towards acting

Anushka never intended to become an actress. She wanted to pursue a career in modelling or journalism. After graduation, Sharma moved to Mumbai to further her modelling career. She enlisted herself at the Elite Model Management and was groomed by the style consultant Prasad Bidapa.

Anushka made her runway debut at the Lakme Fashion Week for designer Wendell Rodricks's Les Vamps Show. After that, she modelled for various brands. During modelling, Sharma also joined an acting school and began auditioning for film roles.

Anushka Sharma made her acting debut with...

Producer Aditya Chopra discovered and finalised her opposite Shah Rukh Khan for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The romantic drama was a blockbuster, and it gave her a perfect start in Bollywood. After RNBDJ, Anushka solidified her position with her impressive performances in films such as Badmash Company, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and PK. In 2014, she became a producer and backed a gritty thriller, NH10, along with her brother. She went on to produce films such as Pari, Phillauri, and Bulbbul.

Anushka Sharma's biggest blockbusters

Anushka is among the few actresses who gave blockbusters with the three Khans- Aamir, Shah Rukh, and Salman. After Jab Tak Hain Jaan and PK, Anushka Sharma did Sultan with Salman Khan. The sports drama was a blockbuster, grossing over Rs 623 crores. Anushka was also seen in Sanju and was in top form from 2016-2018. Anushka was among the highest-paid actresses, and she was at her peak when she decided to quit films.

Anushka Sharma quit films for...

Anushka Sharma was dating ace cricketer Virat Kohli, and they got married on December 11, 2017. Anushka decided to dedicate her life to family, especially after the birth of their girl Vamika (on 11 January 2021), followed by a boy, Akaay (on 15 February 2024). Anushka's last big screen outing was Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. Anushka has completed the sports biopic, Chakda Xpress, long ago, but it has not been released yet.

Anushka Sharma's net worth

As per the reports, Anushka Sharma has a net worth of Rs 225 crore. Apart from acting, Anushka's source of income comes from brand endorsements and her production company, Clean Slate Filmz.