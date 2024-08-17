Meet outsider, who was told to quit acting, was thrown out of Karan Johar film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits, is now...

Abhishek Banerjee is now being highly appreciated for his brilliant performances in Stree 2 and Vedaa.

Abhishek Banerjee is the man of the moment as the actor has been earning immense acclaim for his performances in his recent films Stree 2 and Vedaa, that released together on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. Abhishek is seen in two completely different avatars in both the films. In Stree 2, he reprises his role of the simpleton, adorable Jana from the 2018 sleeper hit Stree, and in Vedaa, he is seen as the upper caste villain Jitendar Pratap Singh.

Abhishek, who is an outsider in the Hindi film industry, began his career doing theatre in Delhi. He made his first on-screen appearance in an unnoticeable role in the 2006 film Rang De Basanti. In 2010, Banerjee began working as a casting associate under Gautam Kishanchandani. In a recent interview with the YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, the actor shared that he was told by his former boss Gautam to quit acting.

He also told the YouTuber that he was thrown out of Karan Johar-produced film Agneepath. Abhishek said, "We were fired from Agneepath. We were casting for Agneepath, it was then taken over by Jogi (Malang) bhai. Why were we removed? Because Karan sir didn’t like our casting. We were casting Anurag Kashyap-type actors. He didn’t like it and said, ‘Nikal jaao humaari film se (get out of our film)’. We thought our career was barbaad, khatam (our career was over) because we were thrown out of Dharma (Productions). We thought we were done, but thankfully, we survived."

Banerjee worked simultaneously as a casting director and actor in Bollywood. He has starred in multiple Rs 100-crore hits such as Stree, Dream Girl, Bala, and Dream Girl 2. His latest release Stree 2 has earned Rs 100 crore in its first two days of release itself and is set for a strong run at the box office.

In 2017, Abhishek Banerjee and his friend Anmol Ahuja founded their own company Casting Bay. They have cast for several successful movies and shows such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Secret Superstar, Angrezi Medium, Jubilee, Mirzapur, Tandav, Kohhra, and others.

