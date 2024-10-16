The only Indian actor in world's 10 most handsome men, was once called 'ugly' by a Bollywood director.

Hrithik Roshan is called the ‘Greek god’ of Bollywood and Ranbir Kapoor has girls drooling over his charming looks. However, there is one actor who has surpassed them to enter the list of 10 most handsome men in the world.

The actor we are talking about is a superstar who has impressed everyone time and again with his performances. He was once called ugly, but is now the only Indian actor in the list of 10 most handsome men in the world. He is Bollywood’s romance king, Shah Rukh Khan.

According to a scientific study conducted by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva, not Brad Pit or Tom Cruise, but Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the most handsome men in the world and Shah Rukh Khan comes at the tenth place in the list.

The study by which this has been calculated assesses facial symmetry and perfection using the “Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.” Dr De Silva used advanced face-mapping software to calculate how well various stars' facial features align with the Golden Ratio, a formula used in art and design to determine aesthetic perfection. The ratio measures facial symmetry, revealing the degree of physical "perfection" in an individual’s features, states a report on JustJared.

Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor on the list of the top 10 most handsome men in the world. The superstar placed 10th, with an impressive facial symmetry score of 86.76%. British actor Idris Elba secured the 9th spot with a facial symmetry score of 87.94%, Riverdale star Charles Melton bagged 8th place with 88.46% facial symmetry, followed by Nicholas Hoult in 7th place with 89.84%. George Clooney took the 6th place with 89.9% face symmetry followed by Jack Lowden with 90.33%, Robert Pattinson with 92.38%, Paul Mescal with 92.38% and Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount with 92.41%.

Shah Rukh Khan once revealed that during his initial days in Bollywood he was called ugly and said, “He [a director] said, the most attractive part of you is that you’re very ugly, you know, because all these heroes, they look really Swiss chocolate-like. I didn’t look like Swiss chocolate.”

Shah Rukh Khan recently made a smashing comeback after a break of four years. The actor earned over Rs 2000 crore through his films (Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki) in just one year. He is now working on his next film titled King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan and is currently under production.

