Meet only Indian actor who owns Rs 800-crore home, has house in Switzerland, Rs 3-crore watch collection, is worth...

This Indian actor owns Rs 800-crore home and it's not Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan or Rajinikanth.

Today, Indian actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, and more charge over Rs 100 crore per film and lead luxurious lives. They have a collection of watches, cars, etc and live in huge mansions which are worth crores. However, there is only one Indian actor who has Rs 800 crore home.

The actor we are talking about belongs to a royal family and has given a number of hit films in Bollywood. He has not only impressed the fans in the role of a hero but also as a villain. He is none other than Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan owns The Pataudi palace in Haryana, which is the ancestral seat of the Nawab of Pataudi, is situated an hour’s drive from Gurgaon and is part of the National Capital Region. According to several reports, the estimated value of the palace is Rs 800 crore which is far more than Shah Rukh’s Mannat, which is reportedly worth Rs 200 crore, and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa is said to have a market value of around Rs 120 crore.

The 10-acre property includes 150 rooms with seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms, and seven billiard rooms. Not only this, the actor also spends time in the Swiss Alps and he reportedly owns a luxurious chalet in Gstaad which is reportedly worth Rs 33 crores. Talking about her love for the place, Kareena Kapoor once said, "If you hold a gun to my head and ask for my last wish, I'd want one last holiday in Gstaad. It's the most beautiful and romantic place in the world."

Well, the actor reportedly takes over Rs 15 crore per film. He reportedly has a whopping net worth of Rs 1200 crore. Apart from luxurious, expensive properties, the actor also owns a collection of watches worth Rs 3.3 crore which includes, The Patek Phillips Nautilus worth around Rs 32,58,000, the Rolex Yachtmaster 2 which is worth Rs 27 lakh, Rolex Submariner which is worth Rs 22,28,000, Lange & Söhne which costs Rs 20 lakh, and the most expensive in his collection is Patek Phillippe Chronograph Annual Calendar, which is worth Rs 40 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Rs 300 crore film, Devara which also stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film features Saif as a villain and is scheduled to release in April this year.