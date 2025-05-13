Known for her dimpled smile and fearless attitude, this actress was among the few who could headline a film with Shah Rukh Khan and also act opposite Sunny Deol.

In the early 2000s, Bollywood was ruled by top actresses like Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor. While Aishwarya and Rani had already cemented their positions among the top stars, a new actress entered the industry and directly challenged their stardom, Preity Zinta.

Known for her dimpled smile and fearless attitude, Preity was among the few who could headline a film with Shah Rukh Khan and also act opposite Sunny Deol. She never hesitated to speak her mind and wasn’t afraid of the underworld, a rare stance in an era when even big stars hesitated to confront such threats.

Preity consistently appeared in major hits and high-profile films, giving tough competition to her contemporaries. One significant incident that highlighted her character was when filmmaker Shandar Amrohi, son of the legendary Kamal Amrohi, reportedly considered her like a daughter.

In 2011, he announced his decision to will his Rs 600 crore property to her. This gesture surprised many, as he bypassed his own family.

In an interview, Shandar Amrohi revealed he first met Preity at a hotel when she was with her then-partner Ness Wadia. Impressed by her nature, he began to consider her family. He added that during his disputes with his siblings, Preity stood by him and offered emotional support.

However, as per reports, Preity declined the inheritance, stating clearly that she had no interest in accepting Amrohi’s property. Interestingly, after his death, she filed a legal case against his sons, claiming that she had loaned ₹2 crore for his medical treatment, which she wanted repaid.

Another defining moment in Preity Zinta's life came in 2001 during the making of Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. It was alleged that gangster Chhota Shakeel had funded the film, leading to threats to many actors.

While several stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, reportedly avoided court appearances, 26-year-old Preity chose to testify in court. She revealed she had received extortion threats demanding ₹50 lakh. For her bravery, she was later honored with the Godfrey Phillips National Bravery Award.

Preity Zinta eventually stepped away from the film industry at the age of 32, after a career filled with successful films, bold decisions, and moments that set her apart from her peers.