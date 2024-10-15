Once, speaking about her experience of working with Rajesh Khanna, said that there was a time when he misbehaved on sets on several occasions. Moushumi Chatterjee once also refused to star in a film with Vinod Khanna because she was asked to wear a swimsuit.

Bollywood in the 1970s and 80s was full of superstars trying to cement their place in the industry with the rapidly changing times. Today, we will tell you about the highest-paid actress in the industry during the 1970s, who entered the world of acting after marriage and took the industry by storm. The actress was not only known for her unique beauty but also her unmatched acting skills. Throughout her career, this actress worked with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Vinod Mehra, among others. We are talking about none other than Moushumi Chatterjee who got married young and also welcomed her first child at 17. But, with the support and encouragement of her husband and father-in-law, Moushumi Chatterjee entered the film industry and never looked back.

Born on April 26, 1948, in Kolkata, Moushumi Chatterjee got married at a very young age and became a mother at only 17. Moushumi Chatterjee married Jayanta Mukherjee, the son of popular film producer, music composer, and singer Hemant Kumar. It was with both Jayanta and Hemant's insistence and support that Moushumi Chatterjee started acting. Moushumi Chatterjee whose father was in the Indian Army and whose grandfather was a judge, came from a non-film family and was initially shocked with the openness and physical intimacy portrayed in Bollywood films. However, Moushumi Chatterjee maintained her ground to make a name for herself and went on to become a superstar.

Once, in an interview, Moushumi Chatterjee, speaking about the cultural differences she witnessed in Bollywood, said, "When I came to Mumbai, I saw people casually saying ‘Hi’ to each other. I came from a conservative family, where we greeted elders with folded hands and said ‘Namaste.’ For those of the same age, we’d say ‘Hello.’ But in Mumbai, people would say ‘Hi’ and run up to hug each other, which made me uncomfortable. Once, a family friend teased me about it, and I responded by saying, ‘Why should I hug unnecessarily? That’s not part of our culture.'"

She further said, "I never liked that aspect of the culture. Just because we’re actors doesn’t mean someone should put their hand on my shoulder after the shoot. Why should they? I’ve always had these views. Once, one of my husband’s friends tried to put his arm around my waist, and I told him not to. He said my husband does the same with his wife, to which I replied, ‘Your wife may allow that, but I don’t'."

Moushumi Chatterjee's outspoken attitude was the reason she was replaced in many films. The actress recalled that she was replaced in Desh Premee and Barsaat Ki Ek Raat, both starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Once, speaking about her experience of working with Rajesh Khanna, said that there was a time when he misbehaved on sets on several occasions. Moushumi Chatterjee once also refused to star in a film with Vinod Khanna because she was asked to wear a swimsuit. She was quoted as saying, "I always thought, what if someone clicked my photo and published it in the newspaper? I believe that if your face, your smile, and your body language don’t have appeal, then even taking off all your clothes won’t make a difference. True beauty lies in the face."

There is a famous incident from the sets of the 1990 film Ghayal, in which Moushumi Chatterjee played the role of Sunny Deol's sister-in-law. While shooting for the film, Moushumi Chatterjee once famously scolded Sunny Deol as he was late on the set and was busy chatting on the phone while the rest of the crew waited for him. Moushumi Chatterjee also asked Sunny Deol to not ruin his father's reputation. It was after this incident that Sunny Deol not only apologised to the actress but also mended his indisciplined behaviour.