Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 625 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch

Tirupati Laddoo row: Who supplied ghee to Balaji temple? Why did Nandini opt out? Controversy explained

Meet only actress for whom Salman Khan broke his strict no kiss policy, not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

Watch: Chaos erupts as crowd loots fish tank after CM Nitish Kumar's inauguration in Bihar, video goes viral

Atishi to take oath as Delhi CM at Raj Niwas today, ceremony likely to be low-key affair due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 625 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 625 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch

7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian city

Here’s how much Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, others charge per episode for Laughter Chefs

Here’s how much Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, others charge per episode for Laughter Chefs

8 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

8 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

8 animals that never sleep

8 animals that never sleep

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

सड़क पर खड़ा हुआ था नगर निगम का टैंकर और अचानक कुछ ऐसा हुआ, डरा देगा पुणे का Viral Video

सड़क पर खड़ा हुआ था नगर निगम का टैंकर और अचानक कुछ ऐसा हुआ, डरा देगा पुणे का Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian cities

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet only actress for whom Salman Khan broke his strict no kiss policy, not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

Meet only actress for whom Salman Khan broke his strict no kiss policy, not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

This Shah Rukh film was rejected by Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, has now crossed Rs 100-crore mark upon re-release

This Shah Rukh film was rejected by Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, has now crossed Rs 100-crore mark upon re-release

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' who quit Bollywood after 11 flop films, now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' who quit Bollywood after 11 flop films, now works as...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet only actress for whom Salman Khan broke his strict no kiss policy, not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan has also been linked to many of his co-stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Katrina Kaif. However, he has always maintained a no-kiss policy on screen.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 11:21 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet only actress for whom Salman Khan broke his strict no kiss policy, not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan made his debut with the 1988 film 'Biwi Ho To Aisi', in which he played a supporting role. He played the lead role in 'Maine Pyar Kiya' (1989), which established him as a superstar in the film industry. Ever since he entered Bollywood, Salman Khan has been known for his charismatic personality both on and off the screen. He has also been linked to many of his co-stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Katrina Kaif. However, Salman Khan has always maintained a no-kiss policy on screen, refusing to shoot an intimate scene with any of his actresses except for one. 

In a film released in 1996, Salman Khan apparently broke his strict no-kiss policy for none other than Karisma Kapoor. A photo shared on Reddit is going viral where Salman Khan can be seen sharing a kiss with Karisma Kapoor in the film 'Jeet'. 

A Reddit user shared the photo claiming that Salman Khan, many years ago, broke his strict no-kiss policy for Karisma Kapoor. Many users commented on the viral post. One wrote, "They’re not actually kissing. He’s kissing the side of her chin. Her head is turned the other way, while another said, "I lowkey shipped them together lol." The viral Reddit post has been deleted by the user since then. 

In 2017, Salman Khan was asked to shoot a kissing scene with Katrina Kaif for 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. For this, the superstar allegedly refused. The director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar tried to convince Salman Khan but was unsuccessful. 

Deccan Chronicle quoted a source on the matter at the time. He said, "Everyone felt that just this one time, just once, Salman would break his no-kissing code because the sequence is vital to the plot and also because, well, it’s Katrina. But Salman refused outright. Director Ali Abbas Zafar tried his best to convince him. However, nothing worked. The scene has been dropped now."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Indigo's 'Escaping Patriarchy' ad faces heavy backlash, netizens say, 'make-up to appeal to male passengers...'

Indigo's 'Escaping Patriarchy' ad faces heavy backlash, netizens say, 'make-up to appeal to male passengers...'

Meet woman, an Indian Muslim, who supported CAA in her UN speech, says 'it helps distinguish between…'

Meet woman, an Indian Muslim, who supported CAA in her UN speech, says 'it helps distinguish between…'

Kritika Kamra says men should take responsibility for fighting sexism: 'There's a thin line between...'

Kritika Kamra says men should take responsibility for fighting sexism: 'There's a thin line between...'

'Was always cunning...': This superstar's wife converted to Christianity in school only to drink wine, says 'no harm..'

'Was always cunning...': This superstar's wife converted to Christianity in school only to drink wine, says 'no harm..'

NASA Alert: Giant asteroid Apophis, as big as a skyscraper, will approach Earth on...

NASA Alert: Giant asteroid Apophis, as big as a skyscraper, will approach Earth on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian city

7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian cities

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

In pics: Kareena Kapoor kickstarts birthday celebrations in hot red off-shoulder gown, drops mesmerising photos

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' who quit Bollywood after 11 flop films, now works as...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter-in-law' who quit Bollywood after 11 flop films, now works as...

Meet actor who sold detergent to pay school fees, starved for several days; then became India's most...

Meet actor who sold detergent to pay school fees, starved for several days; then became India's most...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement