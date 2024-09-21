Meet only actress for whom Salman Khan broke his strict no kiss policy, not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan has also been linked to many of his co-stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Katrina Kaif. However, he has always maintained a no-kiss policy on screen.

Salman Khan made his debut with the 1988 film 'Biwi Ho To Aisi', in which he played a supporting role. He played the lead role in 'Maine Pyar Kiya' (1989), which established him as a superstar in the film industry. Ever since he entered Bollywood, Salman Khan has been known for his charismatic personality both on and off the screen. He has also been linked to many of his co-stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Katrina Kaif. However, Salman Khan has always maintained a no-kiss policy on screen, refusing to shoot an intimate scene with any of his actresses except for one.

In a film released in 1996, Salman Khan apparently broke his strict no-kiss policy for none other than Karisma Kapoor. A photo shared on Reddit is going viral where Salman Khan can be seen sharing a kiss with Karisma Kapoor in the film 'Jeet'.

A Reddit user shared the photo claiming that Salman Khan, many years ago, broke his strict no-kiss policy for Karisma Kapoor. Many users commented on the viral post. One wrote, "They’re not actually kissing. He’s kissing the side of her chin. Her head is turned the other way, while another said, "I lowkey shipped them together lol." The viral Reddit post has been deleted by the user since then.

In 2017, Salman Khan was asked to shoot a kissing scene with Katrina Kaif for 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. For this, the superstar allegedly refused. The director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar tried to convince Salman Khan but was unsuccessful.

Deccan Chronicle quoted a source on the matter at the time. He said, "Everyone felt that just this one time, just once, Salman would break his no-kissing code because the sequence is vital to the plot and also because, well, it’s Katrina. But Salman refused outright. Director Ali Abbas Zafar tried his best to convince him. However, nothing worked. The scene has been dropped now."