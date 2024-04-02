Meet only actor with a hit every year in his career, owns 250 theatres, not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Akshay

Consistency is key to superstardom. Many actors can deliver the odd hit. But to do it repeatedly, year after year, is something only legends are capable of. In fact, in the history of Hindi cinema, there has only been one actor who has given at least one hit every year as a lead star throughout his career. On his birthday today (April 2), we take a look at Ajay Devgn’s stellar career.

Ajay Devgn, the only Bollywood actor with a hit every year

Ajay Devgn made his film debut in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante, which was a runaway hit. He followed it up with another success the following year (Jigar). In the 90s, Ajay Devgn maintained his stellar record with hits like Dilwale, Haqeeqat, Diljale, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Even as the Khans asserted themselves as the leading actors in the industry, Ajay proved to be more consistent. All the three Khans had one or the other year where they saw flops or no releases at all. Ajay, however, maintained his form into the 2000s as well. Even Akshay Kumar, known to be a prolific hit machine, had a bad run of form in the early 2020s. But Ajay still sailed through, delivering the biggest hit in 2020 (Tanhaji) and more successes in Bholaa and Shaitaan.

Ajay Devgn’s business venture

In 2018, Ajay Devgn became an exhibitor as well as he started NY Cinemas, a theatre chain across India. What started with a humble beginning has since grown to challenge industry leaders. The actor infused Rs 600 crore in the business just before pandemic. After Covid-19 hit, his plans were derailed for sometime but recent reports suggest that he is getting back on track. As per reports, NY Cinema is set to grow into a 250-theatre chain by 2025.

