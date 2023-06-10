Meet Nysa Devgan's rumoured boyfriend Vedant Mahajan, who hosts extravagant parties under his event management company

Vedant Mahajan-Nysa Devgan/Instagram

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan often remains in the news as her pictures of partying with her friends in multiple cities around the world often go viral on the internet. In all those pictures, two people are always visible: Her BFF Orha Awatramani aka Orry, and Vedant Mahajan, who she is rumoured to be dating.

Who is Vedant Mahajan?

The 25-year-old entrepreneur Vedant Mahajan co-owns the event management company MVM Entertainment, along with his friends Manak Dhingra and Mohit Rawal. The three of them host lavish and extravagant parties in Mumbai, Delhi, and London, which are attended by several star kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Ahan Shetty, Mahikaa Rampal, Aryan Khan, and of course, Nysa Devgan.

It all started when Vedant and his two friends organised New Year parties for their schoolmates at his terrace for three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016 as they found it difficult to get entry into the clubs. With more than 500 people in attendance, they were approached by Mumbai nightclubs and hotels to plan events for them.

In 2019, Vedant went to the University College of London to pursue Masters in Entrepreneurship and started hosting personalised events for South Asian students in the city. When the Covid-19 pandemic halted his plans, Vedant came back stronger and started organising parties for nightclubs in London. Multiple celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Imran Khan, Divine, Tesher, Ritviz, Garry Sandhu, and Ramone Rochester have performed at the events hosted by him.

Talking about the pressures of his job, Vedant told GQ India, "It is as glamorous and cool as it seems during the last three hours of the event which you guys see on the internet. But very few people understand the work and stress we have to deal with during the entire week; sometimes even a month, to perfectly execute those three hours of fun. Furthermore, the level of attention you have to give to detail can often be super overwhelming. Everything from the light to the music to operations and execution, even the health and safety of the staff and attendees is my responsibility."



