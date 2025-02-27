Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker will soon get married. Read on to know more about the bride-to-be.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's filmmaker son Konark Gowariker, will soon be getting married to his love of life, and the photos of his pre-wedding ceremony are going viral. As per the reports, Konark will be tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on March 2. But who's the bride? Let's know more about it.

Meet Niyati Kanakia

Niyati Kanakia is the daughter of renowned real estate developer Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia. Rasesh is the Executive Chairman at Cineline India Ltd. He is also a Director at Kanakia Spaces Pvt Ltd., R&H Spaces Pvt Ltd., Transquare Realty Pvt Ltd., and Vrutant Real Estate Developers Pvt Ltd. Before that, he served as the Executive Chairman at Cinemax India Ltd from 1997 to 2013. Despite being from an influential family, Niyati maintains a low profile. She has an Instagram profile with only 796 followers. Niyati has also kept her profile private.

Who's Konark Gowariker?

Konark is the son of acclaimed filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Konark is a budding filmmaker, he has been studying the craft of filmmaking extensively and working closely behind the scenes with his father, sharpening his skills to carry forward his father's legacy. Konark is active on Instagram with 1570K followers.

Konark and Niyati's pre-wedding festivities

Konark has shared moments from their pre-wedding festivities, including Haldi Kum-Kum and Mehendi ceremonies. In one of his posts, Konark shared how Niyati got injured her thumb. Konark shared a carousel post on her Instagram with the caption, "The One Where Niyati Has An Adventure." Konark and Niyati's wedding will be an intimate ceremony with biggies from Bollywood expected to attend.

On the work front, Ashutosh's last directorial was Panipat: The Great Betrayal. The Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon-starrer was among the anticipated releases, but it tanked at the box office.