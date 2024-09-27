Meet Nita Ambani’s hair stylist who is no less than Bollywood hero, has styled Janhvi, Alia, Deepika; he's Katrina’s…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mpox outbreak: Kerala confirms 2nd monkeypox case, man had returned to Ernakulam from...

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, host, check complete details of 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

Sonali Kulkarni on why she chose Love Sitara, says Sobhita Dhulipala surprised her: 'I couldn't believe...' | Exclusive

Another big move by Gautam Adani, his company set to buy stake in...

Devara movie review: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's masala entertainer gets hampered by disappointing climax

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mpox outbreak: Kerala confirms 2nd monkeypox case, man had returned to Ernakulam from...

Mpox outbreak: Kerala confirms 2nd monkeypox case, man had returned to Ernakulam from...

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, host, check complete details of 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, host, check complete details of 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

Sonali Kulkarni on why she chose Love Sitara, says Sobhita Dhulipala surprised her: 'I couldn't believe...' | Exclusive

Sonali Kulkarni on why she chose Love Sitara, says Sobhita Dhulipala surprised her: 'I couldn't believe...' | Exclusive

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

Crime detection rates in Delhi 

Crime detection rates in Delhi 

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, host, check complete details of 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, host, check complete details of 3-day event celebrating Indian cinema

Devara movie review: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's masala entertainer gets hampered by disappointing climax

Devara movie review: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's masala entertainer gets hampered by disappointing climax

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser has Rooh Baba fighting Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan up against Vidya Balan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser has Rooh Baba fighting Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan up against Vidya Balan

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Nita Ambani’s hair stylist who is no less than Bollywood hero, has styled Janhvi, Alia, Deepika; he's Katrina’s…

Here's all you need to know about the hair stylist who styled Alia Bhatt for Met Gala, and Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 12:45 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet Nita Ambani’s hair stylist who is no less than Bollywood hero, has styled Janhvi, Alia, Deepika; he's Katrina’s…
Amit Thakur
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It’s no secret that Bollywood stars spend a huge amount of money and time to groom themselves, whether it’s for their film or their events. While netizens do appreciate or criticize their look, the person behind the look doesn’t always get the limelight. 

Here we are talking about the celebrity hairstylist, who beats Bollywood actors in terms of looks and has styled hair for Alia Bhatt at the Met Gala, Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, and Nita Ambani for several events. He is Amit Thakur. 

Who is Amit Thakur?
Amit Thakur is a popular celebrity hairstylist who reportedly completed his schooling at St. Xavier’s High School, Mumbai, and later pursued his B.Sc in Communication & Mass Media from R. D. National & W. A. Science College, Mumbai. 

When Amit was young, he used to spend a lot of time at her cousin’s salon. He was 20 years old when he got the inspiration to become a hairstylist. 

His first breakthrough came when he styled Huma Qureshi for public events. When he was just 21 years old, he showcased his styling skills at a fashion week. Later, he became one of the renowned Bollywood hair stylists and worked with celebrities for their performances, award shows, and brand endorsements.

Amit and his work have been featured in many popular magazines including Elle, Vogue India, Elle, Femina, and Grazia India. He is known for styling Bollywood A-listers and has even styled Nita Ambani for various occasions. 

Amit Thakur styled Alia Bhatt’s hair during the Met Gala giving her the perfect royal look and has even worked with her on Jigra, Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat and other events, and Priyanka Chopra for her cover photos and promotional events. 

Some of his other clients include Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sharvari, and others among the known names of Bollywood. Apart from styling the hair of celebrities, Amit has also helped celebrity brides like Katrina Kaif and Nayanthara get their perfect wedding looks. In fact, Amit Thakur, who also styled Katrina Kaif’s hair in the movie Bharat and Tiger 3 revealed that he had a good bond with Katrina, and she fondly called him Bhaiya.

Apart from this, Amit is the founder of Mane Masters Hair Academy where he and his team provide training to aspiring hair artists. He has a salon named Manemaniac Hair Studio in Mumbai, which he co-founded with hairstylist Amit Yashwant. He is also a fitness enthusiast and shares several photos flaunting his toned physique on Instagram. His looks are enough to give competition to many Bollywood stars.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, left Rs 28 lakh job, cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching...

Meet IAS officer, son of grocery store owner, left Rs 28 lakh job, cracked UPSC in first attempt without coaching...

Meet man who joined company in 2016, then transformed it into Rs 132401 crore global pharma powerhouse, he is...

Meet man who joined company in 2016, then transformed it into Rs 132401 crore global pharma powerhouse, he is...

DS Creations News joins as media partner for Maesha Soi's debut film directed by Dinesh Soi

DS Creations News joins as media partner for Maesha Soi's debut film directed by Dinesh Soi

'Congress has always kept...': PM Modi launches fresh attack on Congress in Haryana

'Congress has always kept...': PM Modi launches fresh attack on Congress in Haryana

Big blow for BJP as Sunil Jakhar resigns as Punjab chief ahead of Panchayat elections: Report

Big blow for BJP as Sunil Jakhar resigns as Punjab chief ahead of Panchayat elections: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement