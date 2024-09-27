Meet Nita Ambani’s hair stylist who is no less than Bollywood hero, has styled Janhvi, Alia, Deepika; he's Katrina’s…

Here's all you need to know about the hair stylist who styled Alia Bhatt for Met Gala, and Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat.

It’s no secret that Bollywood stars spend a huge amount of money and time to groom themselves, whether it’s for their film or their events. While netizens do appreciate or criticize their look, the person behind the look doesn’t always get the limelight.

Here we are talking about the celebrity hairstylist, who beats Bollywood actors in terms of looks and has styled hair for Alia Bhatt at the Met Gala, Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, and Nita Ambani for several events. He is Amit Thakur.

Who is Amit Thakur?

Amit Thakur is a popular celebrity hairstylist who reportedly completed his schooling at St. Xavier’s High School, Mumbai, and later pursued his B.Sc in Communication & Mass Media from R. D. National & W. A. Science College, Mumbai.

When Amit was young, he used to spend a lot of time at her cousin’s salon. He was 20 years old when he got the inspiration to become a hairstylist.

His first breakthrough came when he styled Huma Qureshi for public events. When he was just 21 years old, he showcased his styling skills at a fashion week. Later, he became one of the renowned Bollywood hair stylists and worked with celebrities for their performances, award shows, and brand endorsements.

Amit and his work have been featured in many popular magazines including Elle, Vogue India, Elle, Femina, and Grazia India. He is known for styling Bollywood A-listers and has even styled Nita Ambani for various occasions.

Amit Thakur styled Alia Bhatt’s hair during the Met Gala giving her the perfect royal look and has even worked with her on Jigra, Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat and other events, and Priyanka Chopra for her cover photos and promotional events.

Some of his other clients include Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sharvari, and others among the known names of Bollywood. Apart from styling the hair of celebrities, Amit has also helped celebrity brides like Katrina Kaif and Nayanthara get their perfect wedding looks. In fact, Amit Thakur, who also styled Katrina Kaif’s hair in the movie Bharat and Tiger 3 revealed that he had a good bond with Katrina, and she fondly called him Bhaiya.

Apart from this, Amit is the founder of Mane Masters Hair Academy where he and his team provide training to aspiring hair artists. He has a salon named Manemaniac Hair Studio in Mumbai, which he co-founded with hairstylist Amit Yashwant. He is also a fitness enthusiast and shares several photos flaunting his toned physique on Instagram. His looks are enough to give competition to many Bollywood stars.

