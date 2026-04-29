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Meet Nikhil Nanda, producer of Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal, MBA graduate, has also worked with Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonakshi Sinha

At a time when commercial formulas dominate Indian cinema, Nikhil Nanda has taken a bold creative leap. By backing Aakhri Sawal, he ventures into sensitive and historically significant subjects such as the Babri Masjid demolition, the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, and the Emergency.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 10:55 PM IST

Meet Nikhil Nanda, producer of Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal, MBA graduate, has also worked with Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonakshi Sinha
Nikhil Nanda/Instagram
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Sanjay Dutt-starrer Aakhri Sawal has quickly become one of the most anticipated films in recent times. The teaser, unveiled on Hanuman Jayanti, has already sparked conversations for its bold narrative, offering a rare cinematic glimpse into the history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). At the heart of this ambitious project is producer Nikhil Nanda, whose vision sets the film apart from conventional mainstream cinema. Instead of opting for formula-driven entertainment, Nanda has chosen to explore a subject that has largely remained unspoken on the big screen.

Courage Over Commercial Comfort

At a time when commercial formulas dominate Indian cinema, Nikhil Nanda has taken a bold creative leap. By backing Aakhri Sawal, he ventures into sensitive and historically significant subjects such as the Babri Masjid demolition, the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, and the Emergency. These themes, rarely addressed in mainstream films, reflect his willingness to push boundaries and encourage meaningful discourse. His approach signals a shift towards content-driven storytelling that challenges audiences to reflect on India’s complex past.

From Entrepreneur to Film Producer

Nikhil Nanda’s journey is as dynamic as his film choices. A first-generation entrepreneur and MBA graduate, he is the Founder and Managing Director of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited, a company that went public after a successful IPO in 2006. Over the years, he has established himself as a prominent industrialist and philanthropist, while also earning recognition as a Young Turk among India’s emerging entrepreneurs. His transition into the entertainment industry through Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures LLP showcases his versatility, blending business acumen with creative ambition.

Expanding Footprint in Entertainment

Beyond Aakhri Sawal, Nikhil Nanda has steadily built a strong presence in the content space. His notable projects include the 2023 crime investigative thriller JioHotstar web series Aakhri Sach, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and the 2025 horror action comedy film Jatadhara starring Sonakshi Sinha. These ventures underline his commitment to producing diverse and engaging content across platforms. By collaborating with established actors and exploring varied narratives, Nanda continues to strengthen his position in India’s evolving entertainment landscape.

A Film to Watch Out For

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, Aakhri Sawal is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with a team of co-producers including Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand. Written by Utkarsh Naithani, the film is slated for a theatrical release on May 8, 2026. With its bold subject matter and strong creative backing, Aakhri Sawal promises to be more than just a film, it aims to spark conversations and revisit pivotal moments in India’s history.

READ | Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week

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