Meet Nayanthara, Taapsee's hero, who worked as delivery boy during struggle, did iconic TV show, got first film at 32

This Bollywood star once worked as a delivery boy during his days of struggle.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released film Dange, has shared that during his struggling phase he worked many odd jobs one of which was that of a delivery boy. At the time he delivered CDs to Mukesh Bhatt in 2006 and also Bollywood actor John Abraham.

The actor recently spoke with actor-casting director Saurabh Sachdeva, who was most recently seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer blockbuster Animal. He told Saurabh on 'he Actors Truth' “I came to Mumbai in 2005-2006, and started doing odd jobs. I recently worked with Mukesh Bhatt sir, and told him about my first interaction with him. He would not remember my name as a delivery boy obviously after so many years. So, I told him the name of my boss and said, 'Sir apke liye wo kaam karte the, unka ek ladka CDs deliver karne aapke yahan aata tha. Wo ladka main hoon'.”

He also recollected his 1st encounter with John Abraham in 2004. He mentioned: “I remember in 2004, in Delhi, I went to deliver a helmet. Somebody told me to deliver the helmet to someone in Hyatt Regency, Delhi. I took my friend's bike and went to the hotel. The person, who was receiving the helmet was Mr. John Abraham. That's how I met him in 2004. My face was full of pimple, oily hair and since I rode a bike in the boiling heat of Delhi to deliver the helmet, I was sweating.”

“I was a little hesitant and was feeling awkward to meet him like this. But he was very sweet. I remember he passed on the message through someone asking me to wait. I was a little afraid if I had done something wrong and thought perhaps the helmet might have got scratched. But, he came and met me to say, 'Thank You'. I was so touched and I consider this as one of the defining moments of my life,” he added.

Harshvardhan Rane began his acting career in 2008 with the iconic TV show Left Right Left, where he had a supporting role. In 2010, he made his film debut with the Telugu release Thakita Thakita and continued to work in the Telugu and Tamil industries. His first major Bollywood role came in 2016 with Sanam Teri Kasam, when he was 32. Rane has worked opposite top stars like Nayanthara (in Anaamika), Taapsee Pannu (in Haseen Dilruba), Ravi Teja and Tamannaah Bhatia (in Bengal Tiger), among others.

(With IANS inputs)

