Meet Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 15-year-old daughter Shora Siddiqui, whose audition clip has gone viral, is learning acting in...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui tied the knot with Aaliya Siddiqui in 2009 and are parents to two children, a daughter named Shora and a son named Yaani. Born on December 10, Shora Siddiqui turned 15 in December 2024. She is often spotted with Nawazuddin at film-related events in Mumbai, and is currently learning acting in London. On Monday, July 14, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shared an audition clip of his daughter, in which she is seen along with another actor (who isn't visible in the frame).

Shora Siddiqui audition clip goes viral

Shora is seen mouthing English dialogues in the short video, which has gone viral on the internet. Along with posting her video on Instagram, Nawazuddin wrote, "Can I come in....Scene one #actor #actorslife #nawazuddin_siddiqui #Bollywood #hollywood #bollywood #script #rehearsals #scenework." In the comments section, netizens showered praises on the young star kid and said that she is "super confident" and "comfortable" in front of the camera.

Shora Siddiqui is learning acting in London

Last year, Shora Siddiqui acted in the musical Beauty and The Beast at West End Stage - Theatre Summer School in London. Nawazuddin, who was trained in acting at the National School of Drama in Delhi, is proud that her daughter is getting a chance to receive her training at an international acting school.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Shora's acting training in London

Talking to Hindustan Times last year, Nawazuddin said, "Every workshop and training institute can teach you things that you might not have known about. If she is learning from such a prestigious institute, it’s good only. It’s only going to benefit her career. Your mind enhances because of what the experts teach you. What you might have taken years to learn from your personal life experience, you get to learn it much early on due to training."

