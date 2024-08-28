Meet National Awardee filmmaker, school dropout who sold chewing gum at signals, worked in video cassette library, now..

This filmmaker has earned four National Awards and his critically acclaimed films often show the dark side of the industries.

Few filmmakers have earned special recognition among the masses. Whenever these storytellers come up with their films, the audience is assured that it will be a thought-provoking, entertaining ride. Today we will discuss a filmmaker whose films are often considered a piece of art that exposes the dark side of the professional world or humanity. This filmmaker is a school dropout, and before becoming one of the most acclaimed directors, he worked in a video cassette library.

Madhur Bhandarkar: The school dropout who became a top filmmaker

Madhur is known for helming excellent films like Chandni Bar, Page 3, Traffic Signal, Fashion, Corporate and Indu Sarkar. All these films were a mirror of society. The biggest speciality of Madhur's films is that every character emerges from society itself. Madhur Bhandarkar is known for portraying the struggles of everyday life on screen. One of the reasons why he could successfully convey the plight of the common man is because of the struggles he faced. Born in a middle-class family, Madhur is a school dropout, and reportedly he started working at an early age to support his family.

Madhur Bhandarkar's struggles: From selling chewing gums to working in a cassette library

As per the media reports, Madhur Bhandarkar used to sell chewing gum at traffic signals. Madhur got inclined towards films at the age of 16. He used to work in a video cassette library at Khar and used to deliver cassettes door-to-door on a bicycle.

Madhur Bhandarkar's career

Madhur started his directorial career with Trishakti (1999). He went on to win four National Awards during his career. In the year 2016, Madhur Bhandarkar was awarded the Padma Shri for his incomparable contribution to Hindi cinema. On the work front, Madhur's last directorial was Babli Bouncer. In 2023, he also produced the Marathi film Circuitt.

Read: Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...