Nana Patekar, a seasoned actor in Hindi films, is known across the country and the world, and his work is appreciated across genres. Nana Patekar, who has been awarded Padma Shri, has also received the National Award three times, but do you know that Nana Patekar's wife is no less talented than him? Nana Patekar's wife, Neelkanti Patekar, is an experienced Marathi actress. Neelkanti has also been a National Award winner. Recently, she was seen in Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film Chhaava.

Marathi film actress Neelkanti Patekar was born in Pune, Maharashtra. Her childhood was spent in different cities of the country as her father was in Central Excise, and used to get transferred every three years.

Neelkanti, who graduated in Physics, also took the IIT entrance exam on her father's insistence and succeeded in it. But her mind was set on acting and theatre. She was active on the Marathi stage and also won many awards. Neelkanti received the Gold Medal for Best Actress in the Maharashtra State Drama Competition in 1973.

Acting was everything for Neelkanti but she also worked in a bank for a while to sustain herself. Neelkanti met Nana Patekar during a Marathi play and the duo got married in 1978. While they lived separately for years due to irreconcilable differences, they remained legally married. The reason for the rift in their relationship is also believed to be Manisha Koirala's closeness with Nana Patekar and the death of their first son.

In 1989, Neelakanti received the Best Actress award from the Maharashtra State Government for Sachin Pilgaonkar's film Atmavishwas. In this film, Neelakanti was the lead actress opposite Sachin. The film was also directed by Sachin.

