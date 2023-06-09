Meet Naina Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan’s niece, former investment banker who is married to this Bollywood actor

Meet Naina Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan’s niece

Amitabh Bachchan is known as the megastar of Bollywood. The actor has made a place in the audience's hearts with his performance in the entertainment industry. The actor also has a younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan who lives a quiet life away from the limelight and is a businessman in London. Ajitabh has a beautiful daughter who is not an actor, but still has a connection with Bollywood.

Who is Naina Bachchan?

Born on September 15, 1998, Naina Bachchan is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan’s younger brothers Ajitabh Bachchan and Ramola Bachchan. She has three siblings Bhim Bachchan, Namrata Bachchan, and Nilima Bachchan and her cousins include Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Naina Bachchan Career

Like her father Ajitabh Bachchan, Naina Bachchan also likes to lead a simple and quiet life away from the limelight. Naina used to work as an investment banker, however, she left her job to join the glamour industry, where she met the love of her life. She has a private account on social media and is a keen lover of music.

Naina Bachchan's personal life

Though Naina Bachchan leads a quiet life, she still has a strong connection to Bollywood. Naina is married to the Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor who is best known for his performance in the movie Rang De Basanti.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda reportedly played a cupid between the love birds. Talking about their first meet, Kunal Kapoor once revealed in an interview, “We met at a fashion show, not at some theatre workshop, as is often reported. It was actually Karan Johar’s fashion show, and she was there with her cousin Shweta (Bachchan-Nanda). The strange thing was that I was not supposed to be there and neither was she. I had just walked the ramp for a show before, and I was leaving, when I bumped into Karan, who asked me to stay back for his show. As they say, timing is everything. A few seconds here or there and we would have never met each other. The next morning we were both to head back to Mumbai on separate flights, and I changed my ticket to be on the same flight as her. The rest, as they say, is history…”

Naina Bachchan also talked about her initial reaction to meeting Kunal Kapoor and said, “When I met Kunal, the first thing that went through my mind was ‘Wow! Tall, dark and so handsome.’ Over time, it was a wonderful revelation to discover that he’s much more than his looks — he is one of the kindest and nicest people I have ever met.”

The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Seychelles Beach on February 9, 2015, and welcomed their first child in 2022.