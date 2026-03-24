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Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh's film races for Rs 900 crore, overrules Allu Arjun, yet trails Pushpa 2 due to this reason

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Meet Mustafa Ahmed: Dhurandhar's Rizwan Shah, listed among Asia's top trainers, once worked at call cetre, later trained Hrithik, Vicky, Ranveer

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Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh's film races for Rs 900 crore, overrules Allu Arjun, yet trails Pushpa 2 due to this reason

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Meet Mustafa Ahmed: Dhurandhar's Rizwan Shah, listed among Asia's top trainers, once worked at call cetre, later trained Hrithik, Vicky, Ranveer

In the world of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi, Mustafa Ahmed's Rizwan Shah came out of the syllabus and went on to impress the masses. Read on to know the interesting journey of Mustafa to stardom.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 01:42 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet Mustafa Ahmed: Dhurandhar's Rizwan Shah, listed among Asia's top trainers, once worked at call cetre, later trained Hrithik, Vicky, Ranveer
Mustafa Ahmed
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    Dhurandhar The Revenge: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film has become an unstoppable force, smashing every other record and setting new benchmarks. One of the best things that has happened with the Dhurandhar franchise is how character actors, supporting actors, are hailed, praised, and even discussed. Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Vivek Sinha, Aditya Uppal, and Danish Iqbal are among the artistes who are getting immense love for their performances. Among them, Mustafa Ahmed literally came out of the syllabus. The actor who played the role of Jaskirat Singh Rangi's (Ranveer) friend, Rizwan Shah, is also receiving love and appreciation for her role. Mustafa looked impressive in the film. His solid physique and no-nonsense character added more value to the film. However, do you know the backstory of Rizwan? Read on further to know more.  

    Meet Mustafa Ahmed: Asia's top fitness trainer

    Before becoming Rizwan Shah, the right-hand of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari, Mustafa was busy getting people into their best shape. Yes, Mustafa is a professional fitness trainer. Reportedly, Mustafa is among Asia's top trainers, handling over 14 sessions. In 2009, he was earning Rs 1.40 lakh a month. However, his journey to become a fitness trainer wasn't an easy one. 

    When Mustafa gave up his successful call centre job for his love of fitness

    As per the reports, Mustafa started his career at 21 in a call centre. Within a short span of time, he prospered and went on to earn Rs 1 lakh in 2004-2005. However, his love for fitness inspired him to leave his successful job and strive to become a trainer. Despite his mother's objection, Mustafa stood adamant in his passion and took the job at a local gym in West Delhi. Reportedly, he used to earn Rs 10,000 and would start his day at 4 am by opening the gym's shutter. 

    Mustafa Ahmed: Bollywood's favourite gym trainer 

    After becoming a top fitness trainer, even Bollywood celebs reached out to Mustafa. His Instagram profile boasts his impressive collab with top stars. Mustafa has trained Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal for Chhaava, Yami Gautam for Dhoom Dhaam, and Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar. 

    Mustafa Ahmed's Bollywood debut

    After becoming the go-to trainer in Bollywood, Mustafa took the big leap and made his debut in Bollywood. His first acting project was Yami Gautam's Dhoom Dhaam. With Dhurandhar The Revenge, Mustafa will surely attract more movie offers, and it will be interesting to see him more on the big screen.

    Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Pakistanis are furious with Ranveer Singh's 'ghatiya, third-class' film, threaten to attack India: 'Phir se maarenge' | Viral video

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    Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh's film races for Rs 900 crore, overrules Allu Arjun, yet trails Pushpa 2 due to this reason
    Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh's film races for Rs 900 cr
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    US-Iran War:Pakistan positions itself as Middle East peace broker, India's role?
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    Meet Mustafa Ahmed: Dhurandhar's Rizwan Shah, listed among Asia's top trainers, once worked at call cetre, later trained Hrithik, Vicky, Ranveer
    Meet Mustafa Ahmed: Dhurandhar's Rizwan Shah, quit Rs 1 lakh job for fitness
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