Aamna Sharif, who earned fame by playing Kashish in Ekta Kapoor's Kahiin To Hoga, didn't find success in Bollywood as all her films bombed at the box office. She is married to producer Amit Kapoor, and has a 9-year-old son named Arain Kapoor.

Born on July 16, 1982, in Mumbai to an Indian father and a Persian-Bahraini mother, Aamna Sharif rose to prominence in the 2000s as one of Indian television’s most beloved faces. She became a household name with her portrayal of Kashish Sujal Garewal in Ekta Kapoor's hit series Kahiin To Hoga. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Rajeev Khandelwal was widely adored by audiences and remains iconic in Indian TV history.

After Kahiin To Hoga concluded in 2007, Aamna Sharif ventured into Bollywood, appearing in films such as Aloo Chaat, Aao Wish Karein, and Shakal Pe Mat Ja. Unfortunately, none of her films achieved commercial success and flopped badly at the box office. Following these setbacks, she made her return to television with the show Hongey Judaa Na Hum, where she starred opposite Raqesh Bapat. However, the show struggled with low TRPs and was taken off the air after just six months.

In 2013, Aamna stepped away from the spotlight to marry her longtime boyfriend, Amit Kapoor, a film distributor-turned-producer. The couple welcomed their son, Arain, in 2015. Amit and Aamna have shared photos celebrating both Karwa Chauth and Eid, reflecting they embrace traditions from both Hinduism and Islam. Aamna shares a close bond with fellow actress Mouni Roy, who considers Amit a brother and ties him a rakhi every year.

After a six-year hiatus, Sharif made a successful comeback in 2019 with Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, a reboot of the iconic 2001 television series. She stepped into the role of the stylish and cunning antagonist Komolika Chaubey, originally portrayed by Urvashi Dholakia, replacing Hina Khan in the reboot. Aamna continued in the role until the show concluded in 2020. Most recently, she appeared in two web series in 2022 - Damaged Season 3 on Hungama Play and Aadha Ishq on Voot Select.

