Born on December 9, 1968, to Jamal Hashmi and Rizwana Hashmi in a Hyderabadi Muslim family, Farah Naaz is the older sister of actress Tabu and the niece of the iconic Shabana Azmi. At the age of 17, she made her acting debut in Yash Chopra's Faasle, which flopped at the box office in 1985. Though her first film failed to make a mark, Farah impressed the audiences with her scintillating beauty and honest performance, and was thus, flooded with offers from the Hindi film industry.

In the years that followed, Farah Naaz starred alongside iconic actors like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Govinda, and Aamir Khan in successful films such as Imaandaar, Marte Dam Tak, Who Phir Aayegi, Yateem, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Begunaah, Sautela Bhai, Pati Patni Aur Tawaif, Khuda Gawah, and Amar Prem.

Farah's career in the Hindi film industry was marred by two controversial incidents. The first occurred during the filming of Kasam Vardi Ki in 1989, when Chunky Panday cracked a joke that made Farah so angry that she reportedly slapped him. In the same year, after her film Rakhwala with Anil Kapoor failed at the box office, Kapoor remarked that the movie might have been successful if Madhuri Dixit had been the heroine. This comment upset Farah, and she threatened Kapoor in response.

In 1996, Farah married into a Punjabi Jat Sikh family as she tied the knot with Vindu Dara Singh, who was the son of the legendary Indian wrestler and actor Dara Singh. The couple welcomed their son, Fateh Randhawa, a year later. To concentrate on her family, Farah quit acting. After six years of their marriage, the two parted ways in 2002. In 2006, Vindu married Russian model Dina Umarova, with whom he has a daughter Amelia Randhawa.

Farah had her second marriage with the Hindu actor Sumeet Saigal in 2003. It was Sumeet's second marriage too as he was previous married to Shaheen Banu and had a daughter Sayyeshaa with her. Farah and Sumeet decided not to have any children together. The couple now own and manage Sumeet Arts, the production and distribution company that releases Hindi dubbed versions of South Indian films.