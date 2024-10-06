Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

25-year-old Muskan Bamne, who won many fans with her role in the popular TV show Anupamaa, has entered the highly anticipated Bigg Boss 18 house. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on October 6.

Let's take a look at her journey from working in Bollywood to becoming a TV sensation:

Muskan started her career in Bollywood with a significant role in the 2017 film Haseena Parkar, where she played a young version of Shraddha Kapoor’s character, Haseena. Even though her role was small, it helped her make a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Muskan became well-known for her role as Pakhi Shah in Anupamaa. As the main character's daughter, she charmed millions with her thoughtful portrayal of a teenager dealing with family struggles. However, her sudden exit from Anupamaa took many fans by surprise.

Muskan spoke to TOI TV and explained why she exited from Anupamaa. She said, "As everyone knows, I quit the show because I didn't want to play a mother post the leap. There was a track where Pakhi would embrace motherhood through IVF, but I was not comfortable with that."

Apart from Anupamaa, Muskan has been part of various other projects. She was in the film Helicopter Eela with Kajol, playing the role of her son’s friend. Muskan has also made guest appearances in different TV shows and web series, showcasing her range as an actress.

Fans are excited to see how Muskan handles the drama and challenges of Bigg Boss 18. She has a strong presence on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she shares updates about her life, behind-the-scenes moments from her projects, and fun times with family and friends. With over 1 million followers, she actively engages with her fans and promotes her work.