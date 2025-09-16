Meet Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar's actress who tried to kill herself 7 times, was 'forced' to do intimate scenes, claimed to be under influence of..., name is...

Mohini is one of the popular names from the Malayalam film industry. She has given so many memorable hits, but her life wasn't all glamorous. From battling depression to suicidal tendencies, Mohini has faced it all. Trigger warning: The following article has a mention of self-harm.

Success and stardom ain't easy to achieve in films, and maintaining the stature can be a nightmarish task. Today, we will discuss a top actress from the South who has done over 100 films, worked with superstars across the country, and has done several successful films. Despite being supremely successful in professional life, she was struggling in personal life, which ultimately affected her career. It's been more than a decade since Mohini has starred in any film, but her contribution to cinema and her turbulent married life continue to make headlines even today.

Who is Mohini?

Born as Mahalakshmi Sreenivasan, Mohini is popularly known for her strong performances in Malayalam cinema. In a career spanning 20 years, Mohini did over 100 films and worked with top superstars, including Sivaji Ganesan, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Shivarajkumar, Vijayakanth, Vishnuvardhan, Vikram, Ravichandran, Sarathkumar, Mohan Babu, and Suresh Gopi.

Her popular titles include Chinna Marumagal, Aditya 369, Hitler, Naadody, Innathe Chintha Vishayam, Sainyam, Vesham, Oru Maravathoor Kanavu, Gadibidi Aliya, Thayagam, Laali, Nishabdha, Pudhiya Mannargal, Sriramachandra, Thai Mozhi, Detective Narada, and Collector. Mohini has done only one Hindi film, in which she starred opposite Akshay Kumar. The 1992 Dancer is the only Bollywood film Mohini did in her career.

Mohini was forced to do intimate scenes?

While speaking to Aval Vikatan, Mohini revealed that during Udal Thazhuva, she was forced to do an intimate scene. Director RK Selvamani planned this swimming suit sequence, and she was uncomfortable. "I cried and refused to do it, and the shooting was halted for half a day. I tried to explain that I didn’t even know how to swim! And how could I possibly learn half-dressed in front of male instructors? Back then, female instructors were practically nonexistent. So I couldn’t imagine doing it. It felt like I was ‘forced’ to do that sequence," she revealed. Ultimately, she had to shoot for the scene, despite her refusal.

Mohini tried to kill herself 7 times?

In a chat with Cinema Vikatan, Mohini made a shocking revelation that she tried to kill herself seven times. "After marriage, I was leading a happy family life with my husband and children. But at one point, I realised I was falling into depression. There was nothing wrong with my life. Yet I became depressed. At one point, I even tried to commit suicide, not once, but seven times."

Mohini was under the influence of...

Mohini further revealed that the reason why she tried to take her life is because she was under the alleged influence of black magic, that too by someone extremely close by. "All I could think about was dying. I kept wondering why such things were happening even though I had everything. My condition was caused by black magic performed by a woman who was my husband’s cousin." Born in a Hindu family, Mohini converted to Christianity in 2006. Speaking about her redemption from the dark phase, Mohini credited, " It was my faith in Jesus that saved me."