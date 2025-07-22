Meet Miss World winner who was dropped from Bollywood films, quit acting, beaten up by husband, is now...

This actress stepped into the limelight after winning the Femina Miss India World title in 1999. She rought the crown home, becoming the fourth Indian to win Miss World after Reita Faria, Aishwarya Rai, and Diana Hayden.

Not every beauty queen turns into a successful Bollywood star, and Yukta Mookhey's story is proof of that. Once crowned Miss World and hailed as one of India’s top models, Yukta’s journey in the film industry was short-lived, and her personal life was filled with painful setbacks.

Early Life and Education

Born on October 7, 1977, in Bangalore to a Sindhi family, Yukta Mookhey spent her early years in Dubai. At the age of seven, her family moved back to Mumbai. Her mother, Aroona, ran a grooming salon in Santa Cruz, while her father, Inderlal Mookhey, was a former MD of a clothing company.

After finishing school, Yukta studied zoology and earned a diploma in computer sciences from Aptech. She also trained in Hindustani classical music for three years.

Winning Miss World 1999

Yukta stepped into the limelight after winning the Femina Miss India World title in 1999. She went on to represent India at the Miss World pageant held in London that year. Competing against 92 contestants, Yukta brought the crown home, becoming the fourth Indian to win Miss World after Reita Faria, Aishwarya Rai, and Diana Hayden.

Bollywood Dreams That Never Took Off

After her win, Yukta received several film offers and made her acting debut in the Tamil film Poovellam Un Vasam (2001) opposite Ajith Kumar. Her Hindi film debut came with Pyaasa (2002) alongside Aftab Shivdasani, but the film failed badly at the box office.

Though she was signed for multiple projects like Market (2003), Kab Kyon Kahan, Hum Teeno, and Insaaf: The Justice, many were either shelved or dropped due to injuries or other issues. Her Bollywood journey never gained momentum, and even her regional film attempts didn’t bring success. After a long gap, she appeared in Good Newwz (2019), but hasn’t taken up any films since.

Troubled Marriage and Legal Battles

In 2008, Yukta married Prince Tuli, a businessman based in New York. The couple had a son together. However, their marriage hit a rough patch soon after.

In 2013, Yukta filed a police complaint accusing her husband of domestic violence and harassment. An FIR was registered under IPC sections 498A and 377. As per a report by PTI, Yukta told the police that she had been subjected to repeated abuse. The couple eventually ended their marriage through mutual divorce in June 2014, and Yukta returned to India with her son.

A New Chapter: Social Work and Activism

Now living in India as a single mother, Yukta has shifted her focus to social work. She has actively raised her voice against illegal child labour, especially in the firecracker industry. She has also supported causes related to HIV/AIDS, breast cancer, and thalassemia awareness.

An environmentalist at heart, Yukta has taken part in various cleanliness and sustainability drives, using her platform to bring attention to important issues.

Despite the fame that came with winning Miss World, Yukta Mookhey’s life hasn’t been an easy ride. From a fading film career to personal heartbreaks, she’s faced many challenges. But today, she stands strong as a mother and activist, trying to make a difference beyond the world of glamour.