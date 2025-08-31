Meet Meghna Lakhani, entrepreneur dating Esha Deol’s ex-husband Bharat Takhtani; she owns...

Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat has made his relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani public through Instagram.

Businessman Bharat Takhtani, who was earlier married to Bollywood actress Esha Deol, is in a new relationship two years after their separation. Bharat and Esha had tied the knot in 2009 and were together for nearly 14 years before announcing their split in February 2023. They are parents to two daughters, Radhya (6) and Miraya (4), and continue to co-parent them.

Now, Bharat has made his relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani public through Instagram. The couple is currently travelling in Europe and has shared several pictures from their holiday. One of the viral photos shows them standing close together at the Km 0 marker in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol — a famous spot considered the centre of Spain’s road network. Alongside the picture, Bharat wrote, “Journey starts here.” In another picture, they can be seen sharing a side hug in the streets of Madrid, with Bharat writing, “Welcome to the family.” Meghna reposted the image on her Instagram story.

Who is Meghna Lakhani?

Meghna is the founder of One Modern World, a UAE-based company she started in 2019. The brand offers premium sustainable products, eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastic, and packaging consulting services. She also works in sales at PVG OOKA.

Her education began at The Sixth Form College in Colchester, UK, after which she earned a bachelor’s degree in Arts and Promotion from the University of the Arts, London. She later completed her MBA from IE Business School in Spain.

Meghna’s career started in 2007 as a sales manager with Jet Airways. She went on to work as the Regional LATAM Manager for Emirates and later became the General Manager of Business Development at VFS Global in 2015. In 2018, she turned entrepreneur, co-founding Sisimol, a sustainable fashion marketplace in Spain.

About Bharat and Esha’s Marriage

Bharat and Esha’s marriage took place in a private ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai, attended by close friends and family. They welcomed their first daughter Radhya in 2017, followed by their second daughter Miraya in 2019.

Rumours of their separation began in October 2023, when Bharat was noticeably absent from Hema Malini’s 75th birthday celebrations. The couple confirmed their split a few months later, ending their 14-year-long relationship.