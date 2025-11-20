Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Muslim wife, who felt 'forced' to change her name, worked with Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan, quit acting after 11 films, now...

Manoj Bajpayee's wife, Shabana Raza, has worked with Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan, and Ajay Devgan. However, in 11 years, she quit Bollywood after 11 films.

Manoj Bajpayee is a renowned Bollywood actor. He has consistently won the hearts of audiences with his powerful performances. Known for his ability to understand and portray every kind of role with precision, Manoj Bajpayee isn't the only actor in his family. His wife, Shabana Raza, also known as Neha, has also been a powerful actress. In fact, she has also romanced Bobby Deol and Hrithik Roshan. But there was a time when she had onscreen affairs with actors like Bobby Deol and Hrithik Roshan.

Who was Shabana Raza? Who gave her the name Neha?

Shabana was launched by filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra in Kareeb (1998). The filmmaker didn't just launch her in the film, but also suggested she adopt her character's name, Neha, in real life. Shabana was then credited as Neha, and she didn't like it.

Years later, in an interview, Shabana admitted that she felt forced to adapt to Neha, as she liked her original name, Shabana. In Kareeb, Shabana was paired opposite Bobby Deol. Her innocent face and sweet smile won everyone's heart. Shabana also appeared in Hogi Pyar Ki Jeet, starring opposite Ajay Devgan.

Shabana's strong pairing with Hrithik Roshan.

Shabana is best remembered for the film Fiza. In this movie, she paired with Hrithik Roshan. She appeared with Hrithik in the song Aaja Mahiya from the movie. In addition to these films, Shabana has worked in films like Ehsaas - The Feeling, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Aatma, and Acid Factory. After spending a decade, Shabana quit films after headlining 11 titles only. She did it for her family.

How did love blossom between Shabana and Manoj?

The couple met shortly after the release of Kareeb. Reportedly, at a party hosted by director Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee met Shabana for the first time. Manoj has mentioned this incident in interviews and admitted that he was captivated by Shabana's simplicity. "She arrived at the party with oiled hair and no makeup, unbothered by industry glitz," He said.

Shabana quit films for family, but made a comeback with...

After dating for 8 years, Manoj and Shabana married in 2006. They had an inter-caste marriage, and luckily, there was no objection from either of the families. Manoj Bajpayee married Shabana Raza, and soon they welcomed a lovely daughter, Ava Nayla Bajpayee. To look after Ava and the family, Shabana decided to quit films. However, in 2024, Shabana made her comeback in the film industry as a co-producer of Manoj's film Bhaiyya Ji. On the work front, Manoj will soon be seen in The Family Man Season 3.