Nikhil Nanda is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda and Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law. He is married to Shweta Bachchan Nanda with two children - Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Nikhil is the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Indian conglomerate Escorts Kubota Limited.

Amitabh Bachchan and Raj Kapoor are two of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema. There is one man, who is connected to both the Kapoors and Bachchans, and is also one of the biggest industrialists in India. He is none other than Nikhil Nanda, who is Raj Kapoor's grandson and is Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law. Born in 1974 in Delhi to the industrialist Rajan Nanda, Nikhil did his schooling from the prestigious Doon School in Dehradun and studied business management at Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania in the United States.

How is Nikhil Nanda related to Raj Kapoor?

Nikhil Nanda's mother is Ritu Nanda, who is the daughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and sister of the actors Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor. Thus, the current generation of the Kapoor Khandaan in the film indusry including Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are his first cousins.

How is Nikhil Nanda related to Amitabh Bachchan?

In 1997, Nikhil Nanda tied the knot with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan. The couple have two children, Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda. While Navya is an entrepreneur, Agastya stepped into Bollywood when he made his acting debut in the 2023 Netflix film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Nikhil Nanda's business empire

Nikhil Nanda joined Escorts Limited, the company founded by his paternal grandfather Har Prasad Nanda in 1997. After Har Prasad's death in 1999, Nikhil helped his father Rajan Nanda in running the company. Nikhil, who had joined the company as the Chief Operation Officer, was promoted to Joint Managing Director in 2007, and to Managing Director in 2013. After his father Rajan Nanda passed away in 2018, Nikhil became the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Escorts Limited.

The company was renamed to Escorts Kubota Limited in 2022 after the collaboration with the Japanese multinational firm Kubota Corporation in the previous year in 2021. Headquartered in Faridabad, the Indian multinational conglomerate Escorts Kubota operates in agricultural machinery, construction machinery, material handling, and railway equipment. As per multiple sources, the market capitalisation of Escorts in April 2025 is Rs 37580 crore.

OTT Releases This Week: Jewel Thief, L2 Empuraan, You Season 5; latest films, series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar